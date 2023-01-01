The largest of Suzhou's gardens, the Humble Administrator’s Garden is often considered to be the most impressive, but its fame draws in constant crowds, which are part of the experience. First built in 1509, this 5.2-hectare garden is clustered with water features, a museum, a teahouse, zigzagging bridges, bamboo groves and lotus ponds, along with at least 10 pavilions with poetic names such as ‘Listening to the Sound of Rain’ and ‘Celestial Spring’. Bring your passport.