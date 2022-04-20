Suzhou

Traditional old riverside houses illuminated at night in Shantang water town, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, Asia

Historically, Suzhou (苏州, Sūzhōu) was synonymous with high culture and elegance, and generations of artists, scholars, writers and high society in China were drawn by its exquisite art forms and the delicate beauty of its gardens. Suzhou's historic sites have felt the effects of modern building booms, but the city still retains enough pockets of charm to warrant two to three days’ exploration on foot.

  • Tiger Hill

    Tiger Hill

    Suzhou

    In the far northwest of town, Tiger Hill is a major drawcard for Chinese tourists, and the beacon that draws them is the leaning Cloud Rock Pagoda (云岩塔,…

  • Garden of the Master of the Nets

    Garden of the Master of the Nets

    Suzhou

    Off Shiquan Jie, this pocket-sized garden is considered one of Suzhou's best preserved. Laid out in the 12th century, it went to seed and was later…

  • Suzhou Museum

    Suzhou Museum

    Suzhou

    This stunning museum, one of only two in mainland China designed by IM Pei, is a modern interpretation of Suzhou architecture, with its confluence of…

  • Humble Administrator’s Garden

    Humble Administrator’s Garden

    Suzhou

    The largest of Suzhou's gardens, the Humble Administrator’s Garden is often considered to be the most impressive, but its fame draws in constant crowds,…

  • Pingjiang Lu

    Pingjiang Lu

    Suzhou

    On the eastern side of the city, this canalside road has whitewashed local houses sitting comfortably side by side with teahouses and trendy cafes selling…

  • Pan Gate Scenic Area

    Pan Gate Scenic Area

    Suzhou

    This quiet part of Suzhou is lovely, with a section of the city wall straddling the outer moat in the southwest corner of the city. Dating from 1355, the…

  • Hanshan Temple

    Hanshan Temple

    Suzhou

    Literally meaning 'Cold Mountain Temple' and founded around AD 500, Hanshan is famous in China thanks to a Tang-dynasty (618–907) poem that is taught at…

  • West Garden Temple

    West Garden Temple

    Suzhou

    This magnificent temple, with its mustard-yellow walls and gracefully curved eaves, was burnt to the ground during the Taiping Rebellion and rebuilt in…

Articles

History

A visual tour of Suzhou: the ‘Venice of China'

Jan 21, 2020 • 4 min read

