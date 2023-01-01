Suzhou Museum

This stunning museum, one of only two in mainland China designed by IM Pei, is a modern interpretation of Suzhou architecture, with its confluence of water, courtyards and a distinctive grey-and-white motif. Although the impressive architecture steals the show, the collection contains a fascinating array of jade, ceramics and textiles, mostly labelled with informative English captions.

Don't miss the clever mountainscape by the pond or Zhong Wang Fu mansion, a 19th-century courtyard complex that makes up the final section of the museum.

Visitor numbers are limited so crowding isn't an issue and the queue to get in tends to move quickly. Before you join the queue, drop off any large bags at the luggage facility opposite.