Housed in a historic building, this small museum boasts an impressive range of modern handicrafts created by skilled Suzhou artists. Its nearly 1000-piece collection showcases local talent in embroidery, wood and stone carving, and furniture-making. It has good English signage.

There are certainly a few unexpected gems in this museum. Keep an eye out for the double-sided portrait of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, noting that double-sided embroidery is a particularly complex art.