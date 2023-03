The oldest Buddhist temple in Suzhou, Bao'en Temple dates back 1700 years and its current reincarnation goes back to the 17th century. The temple's star attraction is 76m-tall North Temple Pagoda (北寺塔, Běisì Tǎ), one of the tallest pagodas in China.

The shady garden at the back of the complex has a small teahouse overlooking a peaceful pond and rocky paths frequented by exercising monks each morning.