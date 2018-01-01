Hong Kong Big Bus 24- or 48-Hour Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

Hop aboard the open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 20 stops around Hong Kong to begin your hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour. On board, enjoy informative audio commentary about the history of Hong Kong and gain insight into Cantonese culture and tradition.Based on the attractions you want to see, choose from three different routes: Hong Kong Island (Red Route), Kowloon (Blue Route) and Stanley (Green Route). Your ticket is valid for all three routes. With your provided map in hand, hop off the bus to explore by foot. Visit everything from traditional temples to historic colonial sites to contemporary shopping centers. Highlights include Lan Kwai Fong, Soho, Lascar Row, the Bird Market, Temple Street Market, the Hong Kong Space Museum, the Hong Kong Museum of History and the world-renowned Hong Kong Cultural Centre.With your included one-way ferry ticket, enjoy one of Hong Kong’s most classic experiences: riding the Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour. Ride from Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon to the Central Star Ferry Terminal on Hong Kong Island. This passenger ferry service has been linking Kowloon and Hong Kong Island since 1888. Carrying more than 70,000 passengers a day, the Star Ferry is one of the most popular things to do in Hong Kong!While in Aberdeen, enjoy a sampan ride around the harbor. Aboard a skiff propelled by two oars, have your camera ready as you weave past a floating village and around clusters of local fishing boats. A sampan ride is one of Hong Kong’s best cultural experiences.Your ticket also includes either a Peak Tram Sky Pass or admission to the Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck — your choice. Both offer superb views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong’s downtown skyscrapers. The Peak Tram is a funicular railway that runs from the Central district of Hong Kong Island to Victoria Peak; at the summit, you can dine, shop and enjoy scenic walks. Or, visit the Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, a 360-degree indoor observation deck on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre, Hong Kong's tallest building.See the Itinerary below for a full list of stops on each route. Optional Upgrade: Big Bus Night Tour of KowloonA visit to Hong Kong would not be complete without experiencing the famous ‘Symphony of Lights’ illuminations and the neon spectacle of Nathan Road. This 1-hour panoramic night tour of Kowloon offers the best view of both. Ride through the bustling heart of Hong Kong and see Kowloon at its vibrant best: by night! If you’d like, you can finish your tour early and disembark at one of Kowloon’s bustling night markets to shop or sample local foods.