Built during the reign of Ming emperor Hongwu, Simatai (司马台, Sīmǎtái) is the great mountain climber, famed for the precarious steepness of its battlements as they soar up the 'heavenly ladder' of the Yan Mountains. Heavily restored and reopened in 2014, its once rambling charm has been diluted by cash-ins like the faux-historic Gubei Water Town, although an admittedly nice feature is how part of the Wall is illuminated (and can be walked on) after dark.