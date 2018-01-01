Welcome to Yán'ān

When the diminished communist armies arrived at Yán’ān (延安) at the end of the Long March, it signalled the beginning of Yán’ān’s brief period in the sun. For 12 years, from 1935 to 1947, this backwater town was the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) headquarters, and it was in the surrounding caves that the Party established much of the ideology that was put into practice during the Chinese revolution.

