Welcome to Gùyuán

An expanding but still small and historic city that dates to the 6th century, Gùyuán (固原) makes a convenient base for exploring little-visited southern Níngxià. Largely populated by easygoing Hui Muslims and a large Han community, the city sees few foreigners, so expect some attention from the locals. An important but abandoned and neglected vestige of the town's history is its City Wall.