Welcome to Yánjí

The relaxed and youthful capital of China’s Korean Autonomous Prefecture, Yánjí (延吉) has one foot across the nearby border with North Korea. About a third of the population is ethnic Korean and it’s common to both hear people speaking Korean – even switching from Mandarin midsentence – and to see Korean written everywhere, from billboards to official road signs. From this fusion springs delicious food, as most northeasterners will tell you, especially budget eats. Yánjí's well-regarded university and a sprawling high school fuel a cool, young cafe vibe, while Yánjí's air quality is as equally fresh, with locals claiming it is cleaner than Hainan's.

