1-day Changchun City Sightseeing Private Tour

Your private guide will meet you at your hotel lobby at 9:00am First go to Museum of Imperial Palace of Manchu State,Although the history became the history, the Museum of Imperial Palace of Manchu State still reminds us of the darkness at that period. It was here that Puyi, the last emperor of China was installed as the nominal head of state by the Japanese. The Puppet Emperor's Palace is located in the northeast of Changchun City. It is a series of buildings that are totally different from modern styles. The palace bears witness to the Japanese invasion of Dongbei (northeast part of China) and the royal tragedy of Puyi and his concubines, we will spend 2 hours there. Then Confucius Temple,constructed in 1827 it is dedicated to Confucius, most famous and influential educator and thinker in ancient China. Therefore Wen Temple is also called the Confucius Temple. Lunch for break, you can try local famous food, after lunch go to Changchun World Sculpture Park is a bright star inlaid at the south part of Renmin Street on the territory of urban district. Covering land area of 92 hectare, it is a modern city sculpture park combining natural hill and water with human scenery, where, the East and West Civilization of the World, Chinese Tradition and Modern Culture are compromised to embody its permanent there of Friendship, Peace and Spring. then continue to go culture Square is the largest leisure square in Changchun with a history of 70 years. The square has a sunbird sculpture in its heart, in the north of which is an open-air music platform and a Geology Palace Building in the northernmost. The axle wire of the square is obviously paved with natural granites, and the areas on its both sides are green space and garden paths, inhabited by 3000 pigeons. As a popular haunt among locals for recreation opened up since 1996. At last back to you hotel, tour finished