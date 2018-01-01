Welcome to Jīmíngyì

The sleepy hamlet Jīmíngyì (鸡鸣驿) is a delightful surprise to find amid the scruffy northern Héběi countryside. This walled town, established during the Yuan dynasty (1206–1368), is China’s oldest surviving post station, a historic reminder of a system that endured for 2000 years and enabled the officials in the Forbidden City to keep in touch with their far-flung counterparts around China. Whipped by dust storms in the spring and with archaic, fading Mao-era slogans still visible on walls, Jīmíngyì sees few visitors and feels much further from the gleaming capital than the 140km distance would suggest.

