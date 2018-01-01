Beijing Transfer Service: Jinshanling Great Wall and Chengde Summer Resort

Around 7:30am in the morning, you will be picked up from your hotel by your driver and private vehicle.Heading to Jinshanling Great Wall and Chengde Summer Resort.it will take about 2 hours to arrive Jinshanling section of the wall.On the way, you can take a nap in air conditioning comfortable car, or enjoy the scenery along the way.The Great Wall of China which is the longest defensive project in the world.Jinshanling is a fascinating hiking destination for adventurous travelers.It is the best preserved part of the Great Wall with many original features.It's not as crowded as sections like Badaling, therefore, you can take your time and get more peaceful hiking experience. The Jinshanling Great Wall was first constructed built in the Ming Dynasty. The famous general, Xu Da, of the early Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) supervised and directed the construction of the Great Wall. Later, Qi Jiguang led a number of defense works while guarding the north area in 1567.It starts from the Wangjinglou Tower in the east and ends at Longyukou in the west and stretches about 10 kilometers (6 miles).You will spend about 1.5 hours on the Wall.then heading to Chengde Summer Resort (approx 90 minuties.)If you want to have sample lunch on the way to tell your driver who will stop at a local restaurant.After arrive at Chengde,you will have your own time to explore this beautiful palace.The Chengde Summer Resort was the largest imperial garden in the Qing Dynasty. Surrounded by lakes, forest and mountains, it is China's largest existing imperial garden and the former summer capital of the Qing dynasty, covering an area of 5.64 million square meters.It is twice as big as the Summer Palace in Beijing. In 1994, the Imperial Summer Villa became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Between 3-4 pm you will heading back to Beijing,your driver will transfer you back to your hotel in Beijing City.You will travel in either an air-conditioned sedan (for 1 to 3 people) or an air-conditioned minivan (for 4 to 9 people) or an air-conditioned minibus(10-15 people)We cannot guarantee an English-speaking driver. Due to their availability, you may have a Chinese speaking driver, but they know exactly where to pick you up and where to drop you off. Guest can use their phone to call our translator if need during the ride.