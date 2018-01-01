Welcome to Chéngdé
This was the summer playground of the emperors of the Qing dynasty; beginning with Emperor Kangxi, the Qing Court would flee here to escape the torpid summer heat of the Forbidden City (and occasionally the threat of foreign armies), as well as to be closer to the hunting grounds of their northern homelands.
The Bìshǔ Shānzhuāng (Fleeing-the-Heat Mountain Villa) is a grand imperial palace and the walled enclosure it lies within houses China’s largest regal gardens. Beyond the grounds is a remarkable collection of politically chosen temples, built to host dignitaries such as the sixth Panchen Lama. The Imperial Villa, the gardens and the eight temples are all, quite rightly, Unesco-protected.
Private Great Wall Hiking Tour from Simatai West to Jinshanling
Jinshanling Great Wall is located in Luanping County, Chengde, Hebei Province, 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Beijing. It used to be a sound defensive system including barrier walls, battlement walls, watchtowers, gun emplacements, shooting holes, horse blocking walls, and branch cities. It is now renowned as the "Paradise of Photographers" and a popular tourist destination because of its magnificent appearance and intoxicating scenery. Jinshanling Great Wall is one of the best preserved parts of the Great Wall which may shows its charms to the hiking fans at all times. With a distance about 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of Beijing city, Jinshanling Section connects to the Simatai Section of the wall in the east and Gubeikou section in the west. It is the most representative part of the Chinese brick-made dragon. In the morning, your hiking tour guide and driver with car will come to meet you at your hotel lobby. Then, you will be transferred to drive to the Great Wall (about 2 hours without traffic jam, and closer to 2.5-3 if runs into a jam). You will first arrive Great Wall at Simatai West (the east gate entrance of the Jinshanling Great Wall). Simatai Great Wall is located along the ridges, and it takes about 15 minutes to go up there. You will see an amazing view from one of the highest points on the way, and have some snacks and drinks during your break time. After 3 hours hiking, we will walk down some local restaurant to enjoy some tasty lunch with local flavor. The end of tour, you will meet our driver in the parking lot, do some final post-hike stretches, and jump in the car for a nap or reflections on the day’s hike at the Great Wall. Depending on traffic heading into the city, and the distance from the expressway to your hotel, the drive home may range from 2-3 hours.
Private Transfer Service: Chengde City Sightseeing from Beijing
With this convenient private transportation, you can enjoy the flexibility to create your own sightseeing schedule and stop at interesting places on the way to Chengde,all at your own pace in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle.Your friendly driver will meet you in your hotels lobby, then drive 2.5 to 3 hours to Chengde. On the way you will enjoy beautiful mountain and nature scenery as well as Jinshanling Great Wall,you can tell the driver to stop for photos at a service center.A brief information about the Imperial Summer Palace of Mountain Resort: It's located in Hebei Province, was built between 1703 and 1792. It is a vast complex of palaces and administrative and ceremonial buildings. Temples of various architectural styles and imperial gardens blend harmoniously into a landscape of lakes, pastureland and forests. In addition to its aesthetic interest, the Imperial Summer Palace of Mountain Resort is a rare historic vestige of the final development of feudal society in China.Chengde is a classic masterpiece of Chinese palace architecture, gardening art and religious architecture.The landscape of the Mountain Resort is designed following the topography of natural hills and water. As an outstanding example of Chinese natural landscape gardens and palaces, it inherits and carries forward China’s imperial gardening tradition. By integrating elements of Han, Mongolian and Tibetan architectural art and culture the Outlying Temples crystallize the achievements of cultural exchanges and integration among different ethnic groups in the course of development of Chinese architecture.During the tour you will visit the Chengde Imperial Summer Palace of Mountain Resort, visit one or two temples at your choice. If you want to stop for lunch, please feel free to discuss with your driver, he will help you to choose the local restaurant with local price (own expense).After three hours of independent sightseeing around Mountain resort area, your private driver will drop you off back at your hotel.
Beijing Transfer Service: Jinshanling Great Wall and Chengde Summer Resort
Around 7:30am in the morning, you will be picked up from your hotel by your driver and private vehicle.Heading to Jinshanling Great Wall and Chengde Summer Resort.it will take about 2 hours to arrive Jinshanling section of the wall.On the way, you can take a nap in air conditioning comfortable car, or enjoy the scenery along the way.The Great Wall of China which is the longest defensive project in the world.Jinshanling is a fascinating hiking destination for adventurous travelers.It is the best preserved part of the Great Wall with many original features.It's not as crowded as sections like Badaling, therefore, you can take your time and get more peaceful hiking experience. The Jinshanling Great Wall was first constructed built in the Ming Dynasty. The famous general, Xu Da, of the early Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) supervised and directed the construction of the Great Wall. Later, Qi Jiguang led a number of defense works while guarding the north area in 1567.It starts from the Wangjinglou Tower in the east and ends at Longyukou in the west and stretches about 10 kilometers (6 miles).You will spend about 1.5 hours on the Wall.then heading to Chengde Summer Resort (approx 90 minuties.)If you want to have sample lunch on the way to tell your driver who will stop at a local restaurant.After arrive at Chengde,you will have your own time to explore this beautiful palace.The Chengde Summer Resort was the largest imperial garden in the Qing Dynasty. Surrounded by lakes, forest and mountains, it is China's largest existing imperial garden and the former summer capital of the Qing dynasty, covering an area of 5.64 million square meters.It is twice as big as the Summer Palace in Beijing. In 1994, the Imperial Summer Villa became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Between 3-4 pm you will heading back to Beijing,your driver will transfer you back to your hotel in Beijing City.You will travel in either an air-conditioned sedan (for 1 to 3 people) or an air-conditioned minivan (for 4 to 9 people) or an air-conditioned minibus(10-15 people)We cannot guarantee an English-speaking driver. Due to their availability, you may have a Chinese speaking driver, but they know exactly where to pick you up and where to drop you off. Guest can use their phone to call our translator if need during the ride.
Two Days Private transfer To Jinshanling and Chengde Imperial Summer Resort
First DayYour private English speaking driver would meet you in hotel lobby at assigned time. Heading to Jinshanling Great Wall .it will take about 2 hours to arrive Jinshanling section of the wall.The Great Wall of China which is the longest defensive project in the world.Jinshanling is a fascinating hiking destination for adventurous travelers.It is the best preserved part of the Great Wall with many original features.It's not as crowded as sections like Badaling, even better than Mutianyu Great Wall. Therefore, you can take your time and get more peaceful hiking experience. You could spend 3-4 hours on the Great wall as you like. Then heading to Chengde Summer Resort (approx 90 minuties.)If you want to have sample lunch on the way to tell your driver who will stop at a local restaurant. After arrive at Chengde, you would check hotel first, which on your side. Then you could have your own time for your night in Chengde. Driver would find a hotel nearby Which on driver side. Second DayYour driver would meet you hotel lobby at assigned time. Recommend the excursion day itinerary :Summer Resort, Little Potala Palace and one more temple as you like. The Chengde Summer Resort was the largest imperial garden in the Qing Dynasty. Surrounded by lakes, forest and mountains, it is China's largest existing imperial garden and the former summer capital of the Qing dynasty, covering an area of 5.64 million square meters.It is twice as big as the Summer Palace in Beijing. In 1994, the Imperial Summer Villa became a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Little Potala Palace,This temple was first built in the thirty-second year of the Emperor Qianlong’s reign for the purpose of celebrating his 60th birthday and his mother's 80th birthday. It is the largest temple of the Eight Temples, and was nicknamed the "Little Potala Palace." Many travelers choose the Puotuocheng Temple as the alternate to the Polata Palace in Tibet, given the exact resemblance between the two. Even its name, an awkward four syllable word, is the sinicized version of its counterpart in TibetYou may choose one more temple as you like to visit, and lunch in a local restaurant , then we would heading to back to Beijing
Great Wall, Little Potala, Traditional medicine of China
Your seven-day tour leaves from and comes back to Beijing. It includes the classic 6 world class attractions, Great Wall, summer palace, Temple of Heaven, with a stop to experience authentic Chinese traditional massage, followed by a visit to Royal Mountain Resort and visit the little Patala Palace without rushing to Tibet.In the capital city of China, It is fantastic to join Paper-cutting lesson, Calligraphy, Beijing Opera Masks, Tai Chi lessons or some more optional activities to have deeper feeling of Old Beijing.Day 1-3 BeijingMarvel at the spectacular Tian'an men Square,Discover Chinese history master pieces in National Museum;Take a bird’s eye view of its exterior golden roof on Jingshan Hill.Optional: Beijing Opera ShowHotel: Xing Zhe Ju or similarDay 2Visit Changling Mausoleum, the oldest and also best-preserved one in the Ming Tombs;Hike the Badaling Great Wall, enjoy the picturesque natural landscape.Optional: Live Martial Arts show, Chinese Kung fu.Day 3Pray for harvest like emperors in Temple of Heaven;Feel local life by having lunch and a rickshaw in Old Beijing Hutong Area;Savor at NanluoGuxiang, a fashionable pedestrian street.Day 4-5 TianjinWith the breeze, take a dragon shaped boat tour on Kunming Lake in Summer Palace;Feel the Spanish and Japanese style in the stunning Garden of Serenity in Tianjin municipality, owned by the Last Emperor of China;Taste the British style Five Great Avenues.Hotel: Renaissance Tianjin Downtown Hotel or similarDay 5Learn Chinese medical technology in First Teaching Hospital at the Tianjin University,Check out the exclusive traditional acupuncture or massage as you wish;Explore Shi Courtyard, the unique Han architecture style popular during Qing Dynasty.Optional: Folk Painting, where you can see how paintings are produced.Day 6 ChengdeChengde Mountain Resort, used as the second capital by Kangxi, it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994.Hotel: Chengde hotel or similarDay 7 BeijingPutuo Zongcheng Temple, part of the "Eight Outer Temples" in Chengde, it is also part of the World Heritage List along with the Mountain Resort. Back to Beijing.
Overnight Experience in Chengde from Beijing Train Station including Accommodation
Day 1: Beijing -- Chengde (L) Train K7711 0756/1231 or similarYou will go on your own to the Beijing Train Station to take the train to Chengde, arriving to destination in the afternoon. Then you’ll be taken directly to Puning Temple, known for a 78 feet (24 m) tall Buddha image of Guanyin, the largest of its kind in China. Overnight: Qianyang Hotel in Chengde or similar (4-star) Day 2: Chengde -- Beijing (B, L) Train K7712 1915/2338 or similar After breakfast, transfer to visit the Imperial Summer Resort, a large complex of imperial palaces and gardens. Because of its vast and rich collection of Chinese landscapes and architecture, the Mountain Resort in many ways is a culmination of all the variety of gardens, pagodas, temples and palaces from various regions of China. At midday, you will have a traditional Chinese cuisine lunch and then visit Small Potala Palace which is called The Putuo Zongcheng. It is a Qing dynasty era Buddhist temple complex built between 1767 and 1771 during the reign of the Qianlong Emperor (1735–1796). In the evening transfer to the station to take train back to Beijing. Upon arrival , back to your hotel on your own. Note 1: The start and end times will vary depending on traffic and road conditionsNote 2: You will receive the train ticket from your local operator at your hotel one day before the tour begins