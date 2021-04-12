With its superb extant Miao architecture, cobbled pathways and spectacular valley setting, tiny Langde (郎德, Lángdé) naturally draws visitors eager to experience traditional village life. While most visit on a day trip, if you choose to spend a night or two here, by nightfall you'll find yourself practically the sole visitor. At night, enjoy the village's bucolic tranquillity, while during the day, explore the hiking trails that radiate up and along the valley, taking you through beautiful fir forests to several nearby villages.

Entrance to the village is ¥50.