Browse engaging but propaganda-ish exhibits on famous Cantonese revolutionaries, with a section dedicated to the life of Sun Wan, Sun Yatsen’s daughter. The museum is on Changzhou Island, southeast of central Guangzhou; from the metro exit, take bus 361 or 383 to Chángzhōujie, from where it's a short walk here.
Xinhai Revolution Museum
Guangzhou
