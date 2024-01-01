Xinhai Revolution Museum

Guangzhou

Browse engaging but propaganda-ish exhibits on famous Cantonese revolutionaries, with a section dedicated to the life of Sun Wan, Sun Yatsen’s daughter. The museum is on Changzhou Island, southeast of central Guangzhou; from the metro exit, take bus 361 or 383 to Chángzhōujie, from where it's a short walk here.

