The warehouses and workshops of the former Guangdong Canned Food Factory (c 1958) are now home to Redtory art village. If you're hoping for an experience like Beijing's similarly postindustrial 798 Art District you'll be disappointed, but the galleries, cafes and bookshops are a pleasant distraction for an afternoon. The Redtory Museum of Contemporary Art (RMCA, closed Monday) is the best gallery. Seek out Uncle Restaurant for tasty Canto snacks and milk tea in a retro Hong Kong diner.

Shuttle buses (¥2, 10 minutes) depart from under a green roof outside metro exit B for the art village's north entrance gate, leaving when full. Listen for the loudspeaker announcement. Return buses depart from the same gate.