Nanfeng Ancient Kiln Artists' Village

This lovely ceramics town of stone-paved paths in Shiwan (石湾, Shíwān) is worth snooping around for its artisans' ceramics workshops and the two ancient ‘dragon kilns’ of more than 30m in length. The modern Bruce Lee statues celebrating the local Wing Chun school of kung fu are also photogenic. Shiwan, 2km from downtown Foshan, was once China’s most important ceramics production centre. Much of the Ming dynasty pottery you see at museums comes from here (those in most shops here, however, are mass-produced copies).