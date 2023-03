Just north of the channel that divides Shamian Island from the city, this tumbledown market is a sensory delight, with open-fronted vendors arranged beneath an arcade and in the tiny alleys behind. You'll find ginseng, goji berries, Sichuan peppercorns, giant mushrooms and countless other restorative tonic essentials.

The dried and live creepy crawlies from the land and sea, plus other animal parts, are not for the squeamish.