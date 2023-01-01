The 11th-century Zumiao temple is believed to be the site where Cantonese opera flourished. The art is still performed today during festivals to entertain the gods…and the tourists. Sharing the complex are a Confucius temple (c 1911) and memorial halls dedicated to two martial artists born in Foshan – Wong Fei Hung (aka Huang Fei Hong) and Ip Man – and kung fu cinema in general.

There are daily performances (10am, 2.15pm and 3.30pm) of kung fu and lion dance. Cantonese opera performances are held at 1.30pm on the 1st and 15th of every month. The temple runs martial-arts classes for children every summer. Call 0757 8222 1680 for details.