Luányú Táng is a 200-year-old union for actors playing martial-arts and acrobatic roles in Cantonese opera. The union still gives theatrical martial-arts training to children, and members come for opera ‘jamming’ sessions in a little chamber upstairs, which you might be permitted to watch.
Luányú Táng
Guangzhou
