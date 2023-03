The last house along the first lane off Yongqing Fang (永庆坊), an alleyway running north under an arch from Enning Lu, was the ancestral home of kung fu legend Bruce Lee. His father Li Haiquan (李海泉) was a Cantonese opera practitioner and union member at Luányú Táng on the next alley north.

You can enter the old house, which has been stripped back to the bare bricks and is now an exhibition space displaying historic photographs of the surrounding neighbourhood.