Mausoleum of the Nanyue King

You'll feel like Indiana Jones/Lara Croft (select as preferred) as you descend the two-millennia-old steps into an actual Han dynasty tomb. This was the final resting place of Zhao Mo, second king of the Nanyue Kingdom, entombed here in 122 BC with over a dozen sacrificial servants. The remains of a concubine lies under glass – a shroud of bone dust.

A formidable bounty of treasures was excavated from the cave, which are on display in the excellent galleries here. Jade discs, bronzes, gold seals, swords and Zhao Mo's jade burial suit – a priceless (and uncomfortable) pair of pyjamas.

The Nanyue Kingdom covered parts of northern Vietnam and southern China, and had its capital at Panyu; now present-day Guangzhou. In Vietnam, Nanyue is known as Nam Việt.

When you enter the museum, skip past the initial galleries and head straight for the tomb. It is only possible to cross busy Jiefang road by the underground metro entrances, not at street level.