Canton Tower

Built for the 2010 Asian games, this 604m tall tower was designed to look 'female' by its Dutch architects, earning it the nickname 'slim waisted' (小蛮腰, xiǎo mányāo). Most visitors flock here after dark to ogle the rainbow-lit exterior. Good views can be had from the grassy plaza south of the tower or across the river north near the museums area.

You'll need to pay extra or buy a more expensive combo ticket to reach the very highest vantage point inside the tower, or go on the rides: a scenic 'Bubble Tram' and the 'Sky Drop' stomach-churner.