Sun Yatsen lived in this restored mansion when he established governments in Guangzhou in 1917 and 1923. The beautiful complex comprises two Victorian-style buildings containing displays on the history of Guangzhou in the revolutionary era, as well as Sun’s living quarters. A taxi from Shamian Island costs about ¥45.
Memorial Museum of Generalissimo Sun Yatsen’s Mansion
Guangzhou
