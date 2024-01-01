Memorial Museum of Generalissimo Sun Yatsen’s Mansion

Guangzhou

LoginSave

Sun Yatsen lived in this restored mansion when he established governments in Guangzhou in 1917 and 1923. The beautiful complex comprises two Victorian-style buildings containing displays on the history of Guangzhou in the revolutionary era, as well as Sun’s living quarters. A taxi from Shamian Island costs about ¥45.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shamian Island

    Shamian Island

    2.16 MILES

    Don't depart Guangzhou without an amble through the concession-era gem that is Shamian Island. The central east–west drag is a time-warp boulevard of…

  • Statues at Chen Clan Academy, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, Asia

    Chen Clan Ancestral Hall

    2.37 MILES

    An all-in-one ancestral shrine, Confucian school and ‘chamber of commerce’ for the Chen clan, this compound was built in 1894 by the residents of 72…

  • Zumiao

    Zumiao

    11.98 MILES

    The 11th-century Zumiao temple is believed to be the site where Cantonese opera flourished. The art is still performed today during festivals to entertain…

  • Qingping Chinese Medicine Market

    Qingping Chinese Medicine Market

    2.39 MILES

    Just north of the channel that divides Shamian Island from the city, this tumbledown market is a sensory delight, with open-fronted vendors arranged…

  • Zaha Hadid's Guangzhou Opera House.

    Guangzhou Opera House

    2.76 MILES

    Designed by Zaha Hadid, southern China's premier performance venue has transformed the area with its typically commanding, otherworldly aspect. Futuristic…

  • Nanfeng Ancient Kiln Artists' Village

    Nanfeng Ancient Kiln Artists' Village

    14.77 MILES

    This lovely ceramics town of stone-paved paths in Shiwan (石湾, Shíwān) is worth snooping around for its artisans' ceramics workshops and the two ancient …

  • Ancient chinese pavilion from the famous yuyin cottage (built in qing dynasty, around 1800) at guangzhou, guangdong, china.; Shutterstock ID 37706359; Your name (First / Last): Megan Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination page POI images

    Yuyin Mountain Villa

    9.56 MILES

    One of Guangdong's four famous classical gardens, this graceful property on the outskirts of the city was built in 1871 by an official of the Qing court…

  • GUANGZHOU CHINA - NOVEMBER 14, 2016: Mausoleum of Nanyue King Museum. ; Shutterstock ID 585532841; Your name (First / Last): Megan Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination page POI images

    Mausoleum of the Nanyue King

    2.25 MILES

    You'll feel like Indiana Jones/Lara Croft (select as preferred) as you descend the two-millennia-old steps into an actual Han dynasty tomb. This was the…

View more attractions

Nearby Guangzhou attractions

1. Guangzhou Big Buddha Temple

1.05 MILES

Spanning a whole block, this ritzy Buddhist temple complex is most noticeable by the monolithic Chinese building on Wenming Lu lit up at night like a…

3. Spring Garden

1.21 MILES

Located in the historic Dōngshān area, Spring Garden was the headquarters of the central committee of the Chinese Communist Party in 1923. Mao Zedong…

4. Peasant Movement Institute

1.23 MILES

Marking a brief period of concord between the Kuomintang and the Communists, this school, at the site of a former Confucian temple, was a joint…

5. Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

1.26 MILES

The French were granted permission to build this Roman Catholic cathedral after the second Opium War, between 1863 and 1888. Constructed entirely of…

6. Dōngshān

1.3 MILES

Tree-lined streets Xinhepu Lu (新河浦路), Xuguyuan Lu (恤孤院路) and Peizheng Lu (培正路) in the historic Dōngshān area offer a welcome respite from the city. Here…

7. Martyrs' Park

1.36 MILES

East of the Peasant Movement Institute on Zhongshan Sanlu, this lavish memorial park commemorates communists killed after an attempted coup in 1927, which…

8. Huaisheng Mosque

1.56 MILES

You can't miss the 36m-high minaret thrusting up over Guangta Lu like a lighthouse. Enter just east of it and you can stroll all the way through the…