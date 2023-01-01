Peasant Movement Institute

Marking a brief period of concord between the Kuomintang and the Communists, this school, at the site of a former Confucian temple, was a joint undertaking. Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai both taught here before relations broke down and the school was closed in 1926. Inside, lecture theatres and living quarters have been re-created. There is a smattering of artefacts and memorabilia and endless photo displays and explanations only in Chinese.

In 1927, a failed Communist coup in the city led to the death of 5000 revolutionaries, commemorated in Martyrs' Park, one metro stop east.