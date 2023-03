A gargantuan museum with an extensive collection of Chinese art ranging from the ancient to the contemporary. The emphasis here is on calligraphic works and paintings, especially those created in the Lingnan area. Rare Tibetan tapestries are displayed on the top floor.

From the metro exit, it's an 800m walk or you can hop on bus 184, 110 or 109. Don't confuse this museum with the distant Guangdong Museum of Art.