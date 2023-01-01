Five Rams Statue

Erected in 1959 in Socialist realism style, this statue on a knoll in Yuexiu Park depicts the symbol of Guangzhou: five mythical rams who bore five immortals – the city's founders – 2000 years ago. Back then, as legend goes, Guangzhou was barren; the rams carried sheaves of rice, ensuring an eternity of bumper harvests. When the immortals departed, the rams turned to stone.

The large park is confusing with contradictory signs. Enter the park from the metro exit A and make a sharp right above the water. At the end after the toilets, turn right through the steps between boulders, then go up more steps for a shortcut to the statue.