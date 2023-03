Across from Yuexiu Park is this charming and little-visited garden, with worn stone bridges crossing pools, an orchid display and a quaint little ornamental pavilion on a lake where tea is served (from ¥20). Enter via the south gate; from the subway exit, go north and turn left into Lanpu Lu.

To the west of the garden entrance is a religious complex housing a Muslim grave that supposedly marks the burial site of Abu Waqas, who is credited with bringing Islam to China.