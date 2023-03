East of the Peasant Movement Institute on Zhongshan Sanlu, this lavish memorial park commemorates communists killed after an attempted coup in 1927, which became known as the Guangzhou Uprising. The insurgents seized control of the city for a couple of days, but the uprising was suppressed and some 5000 communists were killed, in both the fighting and the subsequent purges. Today it's used mainly as a large green space to admire the lotus pond.

The memorial was established by the CCP in 1958.