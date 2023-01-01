Guangdong Museum

The flagship museum of Guangdong province, this ultramodern institution was conceived as one of the city's new showpiece buildings along with the Canton Tower to the south and Guangzhou Opera House opposite – part of a civic plan to make Zhujiang New Town the cultural heart of the city. Inspired by a Chinese lacquer box, it contains a sprawling collection of treasures including ceramics, woodcarvings and ink stones, along with natural-history displays.

ID required for entry. Don't confuse this museum with Guangzhou City Museum.