Liang Garden

This tranquil residence of a family that produced painters and calligraphers was built during the Qing dynasty. Designed in a Lingnan style, it delights with ponds, willow-lined pathways and, in summer, trees heavy with wax apples and jackfruit. Like Yuyin Mountain Villa near Guangzhou, it's one of the four great classical gardens. Liáng Garden is north of Rénshòu Temple and 300m north of the Bank of China (中国银行, Zhōngguó Yínháng).

The park was spruced up in 2019 but some sections continued to undergo repair and may be closed. Check ahead, if you want to see it all.