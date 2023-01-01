Whampoa Military Academy

This reconstruction of a military school founded in 1924 (the original was destroyed by the Japanese) is a museum of China's modern revolutionary history. The academy was established to train army elites for both the Kuomintang and the communists, before it was purged of the latter in 1927 as relations between the two factions collapsed.

The academy is on Chángzhōu Island (长洲岛, Chángzhōu Dǎo), also home to the Xinhai Revolution Museum. From the metro exit, it's a 900m walk to Xīnzhōu Pier (新洲码头, Xīnzhōu Mǎtóu). Ferries (¥2) depart every hour from dawn to dusk with more at busy times. Private boats will also make the 10-minute trip to the island for ¥40.