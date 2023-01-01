Baiyun ('White Cloud'), a cluster of scenic peaks in the northern suburbs of Guangzhou, is the closest natural escape from the city. Star Touching Peak (摩星岭, Móxīng Lǐng), at 382m, is the highest point and more of a hill, accessible by steep steps or a cable car. Avoid weekends if you can, when the crowds tend to spoil the serenity.

To get to Baiyun Mountain western entrance, take bus 664 outside the metro exit, or it's a half-hour walk. Alternatively, bus 24 goes all the way to the southern entrance from Jiefang Zhonglu (解放中路) in the centre of the city.