Squamish Explorer Flightseeing Tour

Hop aboard the Squamish Explorer along with your expert and attentive pilot. On this flightseeing tour, gasp in awe at regions of Squamish that most locals don’t even know about - areas explored only by grizzly bears, goats, eagles and the occasional mountaineer.You'll see alpine lakes, jagged peaks, secret waterfalls, and rumbling glaciers. These are just a few of the unforgettable sights that will leave your jaw on the floor. Discover the iconic cliffs and peaks of Tantalus, Alpha, Ossa and Omega mountains; massive hanging glaciers such as the Rumbling, Serratus and Zenith; and majestic views of Lake Lovely Water and Howe Sound.Over your 30-minute journey, watch as the land around you unfolds. The diverse Sky-to-Sky corridor, mountainous Garibaldi Park and the coastal town of Squamish all come together to bring you a new understanding of the topography of this remarkable region.Your pilot will do more than just fly the plane. They are your direct line to the natural history of the region. They are hikers and mountaineers themselves and their passion for the coast mountains is infectious. Please note: Flying in the aircraft is just like driving in a car, with ventilation and heating control. Simply dress for the season. Sunglasses are recommended. All ages can participate in this flight. Children up to 2 years old are considered infants, and must sit on the lap of a responsible guardian. Children older than 2 must have their own seat in the aircraft.