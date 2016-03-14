Welcome to Squamish & Around
Sea to Sky Gondola Ticket
Start your Squamish sea-to-sky journey at the gondola’s Basecamp, where there’s a café, a children’s play area and a shop. Step into the Sea to Sky Gondola and prepare to be wowed by the views. Soar 2,900 feet (880 m) above sea level to the top of the mountain and have your camera ready for the views. See the magnificent Howe Sound fjord, Shannon Falls and the huge Squamish Chief Mountain on the way up, and gawk at the coniferous forest covering the mountains in the the surrounding area. Once at the top, take your time strolling across the Sky Pilot suspension bridge, a 330-foot (100-m) span offering 360-degree views of the mountains and fjord below. Can’t get enough of the views? Linger on the 5,000-square-foot (465-square-meter) viewing platform for even better views. And if all that sightseeing builds up an appetite, stop at the Summit Lodge Restaurant or the Summit Tea House for a snack (own expense) before making the descent in the gondola.
Britannia Mine Museum General Admission
While visiting Vancouver or Whistler, the Britannia Mine Museum is an attraction that shouldn't be missed. The Britannia Mine Museum is a National Historic Site and an award-winning museum, located on the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Vancouver and Whistler. Britannia Mine was once the largest copper mine in the British Empire. Today, the Britannia Mine Museum opens up the little-seen yet fascinating world of the historical mine industry.Explore the numerous educational exhibits, films, displays and hands-on activities within the state-of-the-art museum. Then, just like miners did, climb aboard a mine train and rumble into a real mine tunnel. Your knowledgeable guide will transport you into the past; many of the guides actually worked at the mines before they closed in the 1970s!Get a first-hand look at the history of mining as you discover the inner workings of the massive mill building, once the heartbeat of the Britannia community and today one of the last remaining gravity- fed mills in North America. After, learn how to mine gold at the gold-panning station and then take home the treasures you find!
Squamish Ultimate White-Water Rafting from Squamish
Start at the Executive Suites Hotel and Resort in Squamish, where you'll meet your guides and get outfitted with everything you need for rafting: wetsuit, booties, jacket and helmet. From there, board the bus for the drive out to the launch spot in beautiful Squamish Valley. At the river's edge, your guides will give you the run-down of rafting rules, techniques and safety procedures, teaching you the skills necessary to maneuver through exciting Class III-IV rapids. Hop in your raft and begin paddling down the Elaho River. You'll spend about 3 hours on the water and travel approximately 13 miles (20 km) of British Columbia’s most inspiring wilderness. See old-growth forests, dormant volcanoes, towering glaciers and stunning waterfalls that cascade hundreds of feet towards the river. If you’re lucky, you may catch sight of wildlife such as deer, beavers and bears, which often stop by the river’s edge.After a snack and drink on the water, fun games with the guides, and exciting rapids, re-board the bus and head back to the hotel, where you can change before heading up to the restaurant to unwind. While you enjoy a complimentary snack and take a look at the photos from the day, you have the opportunity to purchase beverages or a meal with the 'Rafter's Discount.'
Scenic Squamish Cheakamus White-Water Rafting
Meet at the rafting base at the Executive Suites Hotel and Resort in Squamish. Meet your guides and rafting crew and get outfitted in everything you need for rafting. When you're ready, the bus will take you on the short drive to the Cheakamus River.At the river's edge, the guides will give you information on rafting rules, techniques and safety procedures before you hop into your raft and head out on the river. The 1.5 hours on the river will take you through old-growth forests for the chance to see bears, beavers, deer and eagles that frequent the area. Experience Class I and II rapids and splashes of the Cheakamus River. After a quick snack and drink, meet the bus at the end of your float, and drive back to the rafting base for a photo session. At the restaurant, you can purchase lunch and beverages at a 'Rafter's Discount' and relax on the patio.
Squamish River Guided Kayak Tour
The guided, 4-hour tour begins at the Sea to Sky Adventure Company, located inside the Squamish Adventure Centre. Paddle down the Squamish River in a stable, easy-to-use kayak. Start early in order to enjoy the serenity of the glassy morning waters, catching eagles waking up and spreading their wings, seals popping up to say hello, and views of the Tantalus mountain range and the waterfalls nestled in its hills. This is one tour not be missed when visiting Squamish, as it is the most popular kayak tour in town. The lower section of the Squamish River is gentle with a few sections of small rapids that are easily maneuvered. Some previous paddling experience is required, but the experienced guides will ensure everyone has the right amount of training at the start.
Squamish Explorer Flightseeing Tour
Hop aboard the Squamish Explorer along with your expert and attentive pilot. On this flightseeing tour, gasp in awe at regions of Squamish that most locals don’t even know about - areas explored only by grizzly bears, goats, eagles and the occasional mountaineer.You'll see alpine lakes, jagged peaks, secret waterfalls, and rumbling glaciers. These are just a few of the unforgettable sights that will leave your jaw on the floor. Discover the iconic cliffs and peaks of Tantalus, Alpha, Ossa and Omega mountains; massive hanging glaciers such as the Rumbling, Serratus and Zenith; and majestic views of Lake Lovely Water and Howe Sound.Over your 30-minute journey, watch as the land around you unfolds. The diverse Sky-to-Sky corridor, mountainous Garibaldi Park and the coastal town of Squamish all come together to bring you a new understanding of the topography of this remarkable region.Your pilot will do more than just fly the plane. They are your direct line to the natural history of the region. They are hikers and mountaineers themselves and their passion for the coast mountains is infectious. Please note: Flying in the aircraft is just like driving in a car, with ventilation and heating control. Simply dress for the season. Sunglasses are recommended. All ages can participate in this flight. Children up to 2 years old are considered infants, and must sit on the lap of a responsible guardian. Children older than 2 must have their own seat in the aircraft.