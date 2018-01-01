Welcome to Sen Monorom

The provincial capital of Mondulkiri, Sen Monorom (សែនមនោរម្យ) is really an overgrown village, a charming community set in the spot where the hills that give the province its name meet. In the centre of town are two lakes, leading some dreamers to call it ‘the Switzerland of Cambodia’.

The area around Sen Monorom is peppered with minority villages and picturesque waterfalls, making it the ideal place to spend some time. Many of the Bunong people from nearby villages come here to trade: the distinctive baskets they carry on their backs make them easy to distinguish from the immigrant lowlanders. Set at 800m, when the winds blow Sen Monorom is notably cooler than the rest of Cambodia, so bring warm clothing.

