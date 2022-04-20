Kampot Province

Kampot Province (ខេត្តកំពត) has emerged as one of Cambodia’s most alluring destinations thanks to a hard-to-beat combination of easy-going seaside towns and lush countryside riddled with honeycombed limestone caves.

The province is renowned for producing some of the world’s finest pepper. Durian-haters be warned: Kampot is also Cambodia’s main producer of this odoriferous fruit.

Explore Kampot Province

  • Kep National Park

    The interior of Kep peninsula is occupied by Kep National Park, where an 8km circuit, navigable by foot, mountain bike, or motorbike, begins behind…

  • S

    Sothy's Pepper Farm

    One of the friendliest farms to visit, Sothy is passionate about his product and will gladly elaborate on the history and process behind the 'champagne of…

  • Koh Tonsay

    If you like the rustic beachcomber lifestyle, Koh Tonsay's 250m-long main beach is for you. This is a place to while away hours or days doing little but…

  • P

    Phnom Chhnork

    Phnom Chhnork is a short walk through a quilt of rice paddies from Wat Ang Sdok, where a monk collects the entry fee and a gaggle of friendly local kids…

  • B

    Bokor National Park

    The dense rainforests of this 1581-sq-km park shelter an incredible array of wildlife, including the Asiatic black bear, Malayan sun bear, clouded leopard…

  • L

    La Plantation

    This sprawling organic pepper farm offers free guided walks in French, English and Khmer, explaining how several varieties of pepper are grown, harvested…

  • W

    Wat Kiri Sela

    This Buddhist temple sits at the foot of Phnom Kompong Trach, a dramatic karst formation riddled with more than 100 caverns and passageways. From the wat,…

  • K

    Kampot Provincial Museum

    This tiny museum, inside the finely preserved French colonial-era Old Governor's Mansion, traces the history of Kampot and the outlying area. The…

  • K

    Kampot Traditional Music School

    During set hours, visitors are welcome to observe traditional music and dance training sessions and/or performances at this school that teaches children…

