Kampot Province
Kampot Province (ខេត្តកំពត) has emerged as one of Cambodia’s most alluring destinations thanks to a hard-to-beat combination of easy-going seaside towns and lush countryside riddled with honeycombed limestone caves.
The province is renowned for producing some of the world’s finest pepper. Durian-haters be warned: Kampot is also Cambodia’s main producer of this odoriferous fruit.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kampot Province.
See
Kep National Park
The interior of Kep peninsula is occupied by Kep National Park, where an 8km circuit, navigable by foot, mountain bike, or motorbike, begins behind…
See
Sothy's Pepper Farm
One of the friendliest farms to visit, Sothy is passionate about his product and will gladly elaborate on the history and process behind the 'champagne of…
See
Koh Tonsay
If you like the rustic beachcomber lifestyle, Koh Tonsay's 250m-long main beach is for you. This is a place to while away hours or days doing little but…
See
Phnom Chhnork
Phnom Chhnork is a short walk through a quilt of rice paddies from Wat Ang Sdok, where a monk collects the entry fee and a gaggle of friendly local kids…
See
Bokor National Park
The dense rainforests of this 1581-sq-km park shelter an incredible array of wildlife, including the Asiatic black bear, Malayan sun bear, clouded leopard…
See
La Plantation
This sprawling organic pepper farm offers free guided walks in French, English and Khmer, explaining how several varieties of pepper are grown, harvested…
See
Wat Kiri Sela
This Buddhist temple sits at the foot of Phnom Kompong Trach, a dramatic karst formation riddled with more than 100 caverns and passageways. From the wat,…
See
Kampot Provincial Museum
This tiny museum, inside the finely preserved French colonial-era Old Governor's Mansion, traces the history of Kampot and the outlying area. The…
See
Kampot Traditional Music School
During set hours, visitors are welcome to observe traditional music and dance training sessions and/or performances at this school that teaches children…
