A smaller, cleaner and more manageable version of São Paulo's far larger and more chaotic Mercado Municipal, Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros has served Pinheiros' produce needs since 1910, though the current building was built in 1971 and completely transformed in 2014.

Today, vendors sling fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and fish, but it's even more visit-worthy for its fantastic food stalls: Comedoria Gonzales' South American cuisine; Chef Rodrigo Oliveira's Mocotó Café; C6 Burger; and Alex Atala's cultural emporium, Instituto Ata.