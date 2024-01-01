Occupying an extravagant Palladian-style villa built by a local tycoon and his wife in the 1940s, this small but charming museum is dedicated to architecture and design, and offers a hodgepodge collection of Brazilian furnishings from the 17th to the 20th centuries. There's also a cafe-restaurant with lovely outdoor seating.
Museu da Casa Brasileira
São Paulo
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.43 MILES
Copan was designed by late modernist master Oscar Niemeyer. The building, with its serpentine facade and narrow brises soleil (permanent sunshades), is…
4.4 MILES
This covered market is a belle epoque confection of stained glass and a series of vast domes. Inside, a fabulous urban market specializes in all things…
2.23 MILES
Sampa’s pride, this museum possesses Latin America’s most comprehensive collection of Western art. Hovering above a concrete plaza that turns into an…
4.09 MILES
Among the city’s oldest and most important churches, São Bento dates to 1598, though its neo-Gothic facade dates only to the early 20th century. Step…
3.99 MILES
For one of Sampa’s best panoramas, head to the top of this 161m-high skyscraper, Brazil’s version of the Empire State Building – completed in 1939 and…
4.52 MILES
This elegant neoclassical museum, formerly known as Pinacoteca do Estado but modernly rebranded 'Pina_Luz' (with the underline!) in 2017, houses an…
1.86 MILES
Relatively unknown and blissfully uncrowded, the unassuming Casa Amarela is part NGO handicraft shop, part two-table romantic cafe and part tiny Museu…
4.41 MILES
Across the street from the Parque da Luz sits one of São Paulo's most stunning structures, a classic late-Victorian train station constructed with…
Nearby São Paulo attractions
0.45 MILES
Nara Roesler packs 40 years of experience curating Brazil's most sought-after contemporary artists (Vik Muniz, Tomie Ohtake) at this whitewashed gallery…
2. Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros
1.12 MILES
A smaller, cleaner and more manageable version of São Paulo's far larger and more chaotic Mercado Municipal, Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros has served…
1.45 MILES
This cultural institute, founded by Ruy Ohtake, São Paulo’s most prominent contemporary architect, is dedicated to his Japanese-born mother – one of São…
1.54 MILES
Take a stroll down Brazil's 'Rodeo Drive', a leafy, tree-lined thoroughfare brimming with cafes, concept stores and flagship boutiques, top-end…
1.6 MILES
This hugely important, absolutely fascinating Parque Ibirapuera museum features a permanent 3rd-floor collection chronicling five centuries of African…
1.63 MILES
One of São Paulo's premiere street-art locations, 'Batman's Alley' has slowly risen from secret location for band promotional shots and Brazilian films to…
1.73 MILES
Displays the work of some of the city’s most cutting-edge contemporary artists, both well-established names and up-and-coming newbies.
1.82 MILES
São Paulo's most expansive green space and a much-loved urban oasis for Paulistanos, Parque Ibirapuera is a leafy 2 sq-km park in Vila Mariana. In…