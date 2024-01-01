Museu da Casa Brasileira

São Paulo

Occupying an extravagant Palladian-style villa built by a local tycoon and his wife in the 1940s, this small but charming museum is dedicated to architecture and design, and offers a hodgepodge collection of Brazilian furnishings from the 17th to the 20th centuries. There's also a cafe-restaurant with lovely outdoor seating.

