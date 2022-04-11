The mystical site of El Fuerte exudes such pulling power that visitors from all over the world come to Samaipata just to climb the hill and see the…
Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania
The Bolivian Oriente is not what you generally see in Bolivian tourist brochures. This tropical region, the country’s most prosperous, has a palpable desire to differentiate itself from Bolivia’s traditional highland image. The region’s agriculture boom has brought about a rise in income and a standard of living unequaled by any other Bolivian province.
Santa Cruz is Bolivia’s most populous city, with a cosmopolitan population, yet it retains a small-town atmosphere. From here you can visit Jesuit mission towns, tour pre-Inca ruins near the village of Samaipata or embark on a revolutionary pilgrimage to where Che Guevara met his maker around Vallegrande. Prefer nature? There are miles of hikes and tons of wildlife at Parque Nacional & Área de Uso Múltiple Amboró, the so-called 'elbow of the Andes' where the ecosystems of the Chaco, the Amazon Basin and the Andes meet.
Explore Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania
- El Fuerte
The mystical site of El Fuerte exudes such pulling power that visitors from all over the world come to Samaipata just to climb the hill and see the…
- JJardín Botánico
Santa Cruz's lush botanical gardens, 12km east of the city center, make for a tranquil escape from the urban scene. Covering more than 200 hectares, the…
- SSantuario Mariano de la Torre
Intricately carved wooden pillars and doors displaying a fascinating combination of motifs are the star attraction at this moving memorial, completed in…
- JJesuit Mission Church
San José has the only stone Jesuit mission church and merits a visit even if you miss all the others. Although the main altar is nearly identical to those…
- QQuebrada del Churo
A steep path leads down a hillside to the sheltered clearing where Che and 16 fellow guerrilla fighters evaded capture for 10 days until, on October 8,…
- MMuseo del Che
This museum is inside the impressive Centro Cultural Ernesto Che Guevara, which was completed in 2016 in time for the 50th anniversary of Che's death the…
- EEl Mausoleo del Che
In 1995, 28 years after Che’s death, a soldier who carried out the burial revealed that Che's body lay beneath Vallegrande’s airstrip. After two years of…
- BBasílica Menor de San Lorenzo
Although the original cathedral on Plaza 24 de Septiembre was founded in 1605, the present structure dates from 1845 and wasn’t consecrated until 1915…
- LLa Pajcha
This series of three beautiful waterfalls on a turbid mountain river plunge 45m into a dreamy tropical lagoon. La Pajcha has a sandy beach for swimming…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania.
See
El Fuerte
The mystical site of El Fuerte exudes such pulling power that visitors from all over the world come to Samaipata just to climb the hill and see the…
See
Jardín Botánico
Santa Cruz's lush botanical gardens, 12km east of the city center, make for a tranquil escape from the urban scene. Covering more than 200 hectares, the…
See
Santuario Mariano de la Torre
Intricately carved wooden pillars and doors displaying a fascinating combination of motifs are the star attraction at this moving memorial, completed in…
See
Jesuit Mission Church
San José has the only stone Jesuit mission church and merits a visit even if you miss all the others. Although the main altar is nearly identical to those…
See
Quebrada del Churo
A steep path leads down a hillside to the sheltered clearing where Che and 16 fellow guerrilla fighters evaded capture for 10 days until, on October 8,…
See
Museo del Che
This museum is inside the impressive Centro Cultural Ernesto Che Guevara, which was completed in 2016 in time for the 50th anniversary of Che's death the…
See
El Mausoleo del Che
In 1995, 28 years after Che’s death, a soldier who carried out the burial revealed that Che's body lay beneath Vallegrande’s airstrip. After two years of…
See
Basílica Menor de San Lorenzo
Although the original cathedral on Plaza 24 de Septiembre was founded in 1605, the present structure dates from 1845 and wasn’t consecrated until 1915…
See
La Pajcha
This series of three beautiful waterfalls on a turbid mountain river plunge 45m into a dreamy tropical lagoon. La Pajcha has a sandy beach for swimming…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.