Sydney Pass: Taronga Zoo, Opera House, and SEA LIFE Aquarium
The Sydney attraction pass offers exceptional value on tours, attractions, museums, cruises, wildlife attractions and the popular Hop on Hop-off bus. Swipe your card upon entry to top Sydney attractions such as Taronga Zoo, Sydney Opera House, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, Oz Jet Boating on Sydney Harbour, WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, Sydney Tower Eye, Captain Cook Cruises and many more. Select from the following Sydney attraction passes to fit your schedule.3- or 7-Day Sydney Attraction Pass* Valid for two, three or seven consecutive days, the Sydney Attractions Pass gives you unlimited access to 30 of the city's top attractions and experiences. You'll receive a free full-color attraction guide with helpful information and attractions’ hours of operation. See below for a full list of the attractions included on the Sydney Attraction Pass. Sydney Flexi Five Attraction PassWith the Sydney Flexi 5 Attraction Pass you can explore the best that Sydney has to offer over a three-month period with entry into your choice of five top Sydney attractions.Sydney Flexi Seven Attraction PassWith the Sydney Flexi 7 Attraction Pass you can explore the best that Sydney has to offer over a three-month period with entry into your choice of seven top Sydney attractions.See below for a full list of the attractions included * Attractions are subject to change
Sydney Harbour Dinner Cruise
Your Sydney Harbour dinner cruise sails from Circular Quay or King Street Wharf. Offering state-of-the-art accommodation for a dinner cruise in Sydney, the MV Sydney 2000 has three separate dining areas, an atrium, a 360-degree viewing deck, a dance floor and music from the Sydney 2000 Band. Sydney dinner cruises don’t get much finer than aboard the MV Sydney 2000, synonymous with premium dining, first-class service and entertainment and taking in views of the Sydney Opera House and harbor. Book a table for a Sydney Harbour dinner cruise aboard the MV Sydney 2000, the most prestigious dinner cruise in Sydney. The choice is yours whether you embark at Circular Quay or King Street Wharf on your 2.5-hour Sydney dinner cruise. Take your seat as you float past the floodlit Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, while a team of international chefs prepare a three-course dinner for you to enjoy. Would you like a window seat? Select the a confirmed window option to ensure that you receive a window seat to enjoy the spectacular Sydney Harbour scenery on your Sydney dinner cruise. Please note: this seating must be selected at the time of booking, and a surcharge applies. Please note: During the winter season MV Sydney 2000 vessel will be replaced with the John Cadman III or Captain Cook III.
Sydney City Tour, Harbour Lunch Cruise, Blue Mountains 2-Day
Book your Sydney city tour and Sydney Harbour luncheon cruise for the date of your choice, then make your booking for the Blue Mountains day tour for the consecutive day or a date within seven days of your Sydney city tour. With this combination of top tours, you get to experience much more of Sydney and the Blue Mountains while enjoying great savings. Day One: Morning Sydney City Tour and Sydney Harbour Luncheon Cruise (6 hours)After pickup from your centrally located Sydney hotel, start your half-day Sydney city tour aboard a comfortable air-conditioned coach. Head to The Rocks for a short walking tour around the historic neighborhood where Sydney began. Then drive by the Sydney Opera House, Hyde Park, St Mary’s Cathedral, Royal Botanic Gardens, Darling Harbour, Kings Cross and much more while listening to commentary from your knowledgeable guide. Enjoy many photo ops, including a stop at Mrs Macquarie's Chair for superb views of Sydney Harbour and the skyline, before driving through the exclusive suburbs of Double Bay and Vaucluse en route to Bondi Beach, one of Australia's most famous beaches. Have 30 minutes at your leisure to stroll around Bondi Beach before returning to Sydney to meet your boat for the luncheon cruise. Board your catamaran for the relaxing 2-hour cruise, which includes a seafood buffet lunch with fresh local seafood, hot and cold dishes, desserts and fruit. From the catamaran's expansive decks, take in all the sights of Sydney Harbour, such as Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Opera House and Fort Denison while learning the history of Sydney Harbour and its present-day highlights. Your tour finishes when you disembark at Circular Quay or King St Wharf, Darling Harbour.Day Two: Blue Mountains Day Trip (10 hours)Start with morning pickup at your Sydney hotel for your day trip to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains National Park. Accompanied by an experienced guide, travel aboard a comfortable coach on a 1.5-hour drive to Leura for morning tea. Take the tree-lined Cliff Drive to arrive at Katoomba Scenic World and have time to ride on any of Scenic World’s three attractions (at own expense) or simply stroll along elevated walkways through lush rainforest. Next, purchase lunch at a restaurant that overlooks the Three Sisters rock formations and Jamison Valley, before heading to Echo Point for another view of these iconic sights.On your way back to Sydney, stop at Featherdale Wildlife Park where you can opt to hand-feed kangaroos, wallabies and emus then have your picture taken with a koala. Finish the day with a relaxing cruise down the Parramatta River to Sydney Harbour. Tour will conclude at either King Street Wharf in Darling Harbour or at Circular Quay.
All Inclusive Blue Mountains Small-Group Day Trip from Sydney
Your Blue Mountains sightseeing tour begins early morning with a pickup from your centrally located Sydney hotel before heading west across the world famous Sydney Harbour Bridge following in the footsteps of Australia's early explorers. The comfortable 20-seater mini bus* ensures a personalized group experience and your informative guide will ensure you see the beauty of the Blue Mountains. The first stop of your Blue Mountain day tour is Featherdale Wildlife Park. This award winning wildlife park features kangaroos, koalas, and emus. There are also crocodiles, wombats, and countless bird species – so don’t forget your camera! Continue west and head over the mountains ranges right into the heart of the Blue Mountains. Here you will start with an easy-guided walk to a spectacular cliff lookout (a spot off the beaten track) that provides splendid panoramic views of the breathtaking Jamison Valley – a photographer’s paradise with its sheer sandstone cliffs colored rust and pink, and lush subtropical rainforest beneath. Enjoy a variety of dishes for lunch followed by a freshly made dessert at one of the mountains golf clubs. All dietary requirements are catered for. After lunch our stop at the capital of the magnificent Mountains – Katoomba. Here you can stand beneath the towering Three Sisters, guardian of the Jamison Valley, and allow yourself to be immersed with the enormity of nature’s beauty. Visit Scenic World home to Scenic Railway, Skyway, Cableway and Rainforest Walkway. Glide between cliff tops on the Scenic Skyway. With 360° views, the journey provides the best views of Katoomba Falls, the Three Sisters, and Jamison Valley. Descend into the Jamison Valley on the Cableway that provides a unique vantage point for viewing the Three Sisters, Orphan Rock, Mt Solitary and Katoomba Falls. Discover the tranquility of ancient rainforest strolling along on a guided walk through the Rainforest Walkway. The next stop is at the new Waradah Aboriginal Centre where you experience the indigenous culture with a see a traditional dance while listening to the didgeridoo. Complete your Blue Mountains day trip with ride on a famous Sydney Ferry. Your journey back to the city is a ferry ride from Homebush Bay, travelling along the famous Parramatta River an important river in Australia’s colonial history. Enjoy the tranquil waters of Sydney Harbour as you glide past some impressive landmarks including the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House onto the final destination – Circular Quay where your Blue Mountain day trip ends. **Please note that from the 30th of Dec to 4th of Jan our small group tour size of group of group may vary & coach size.
Sydney Harbour Sunset Dinner Cruise
Your 1.5-hour Sydney dinner cruise on board the MV Sydney 2000 includes wine and beer, and a two-course dinner. Early-evening views of Sydney Harbour on a sunset dinner cruise are unforgettable, whatever time of year, from spring twilight and long summer evenings to the city lights of winter and mellow autumn sunsets. Would you like a window seat? Select the "confirmed window option" to ensure that you receive a window seat to enjoy the spectacular Sydney Harbour scenery. Please note: this seating must be selected at the time of booking, and a surcharge applies. Please note: During the winter season MV Sydney 2000 vessel will be replaced with the John Cadman III or Captain Cook III Due to daylight saving in the summer months the timing of sunset will be later. As a rough guide, sunset can be observed at the following times: Winter (Jun-Aug) 4:54pm - 5:37pm Spring (Sep-Nov) 5:37pm - 7:51pm (note daylight savings time starts approx Oct) Summer (Dec-Feb) 7:52pm - 7:31pm Autumn (Mar-May) 7:31pm - 4:54pm (note daylight savings time ends approx Apr) Sydney Harbour dinner cruise sample menu and subject to change: To Start: Spinach and porcini mushroom gnocchi with semi sundried tomatoes, puttanesca sauce and shaved pecorino cheese Main Course Grilled seared salmon oven roasted chat potatoes, tomato, olive and caper berry sauce Lamb Shank with garlic mash and rich braised vegetable ragout Chicken breast grilled in rock salt and rosemary with translucent Serrano ham and greens Vegetarian roasted eggplant and capsicum with zucchini ribbons wilted spinach herb infused oil and Napoli sauce Dessert Caramelized pear frangipane tart with coconut mascarpone cream with praline dust maple drizzle Bailey's Irish Whiskey creme brulee and almond biscotti Tea and coffee From the barIncluded with your meal is a selection of wines, champagne, beer and soft drinks. A further selection of cocktails, imported and premium beers, spirits and vintage wines are available for purchase.
Sydney Tour with Optional Sydney Harbour Lunch Cruise
After morning pickup at your hotel (see Itinerary for pickup times), you’ll travel by air-conditioned coach, listening to live on board commentary about the sights. Head to Manly Beach, passing Darling Harbour before crossing the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge. Stop at Milson’s Point for spectacular views of Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, then continue to Arabanoo Lookout where you’ll get panoramic views over Manly and the Pacific Ocean. In Manly, you’ll have time to stroll along The Corso, checking out the relaxed vibe of this popular pedestrian street that ends at Manly Beach. Dip your toes in the ocean and watch the surfers bobbing on the waves before returning with your coach to Sydney. You’ll have the option to upgrade your tour with a luncheon cruise at mid-day. On the cruise, you’ll enjoy a tasty buffet while listening to informative commentary about the sights that you see from the waters of Sydney Harbour. If you choose not to take the cruise, you will have two hours to explore at your leisure before meeting your coach for the afternoon portion of the tour. In the afternoon, you’ll set out first for the historic Rocks district, the oldest part of Sydney. Then your coach will drive past Hyde Park, St Mary’s Cathedral, Parliament House and the Art Gallery of New South Wales to the Royal Botanic Gardens. In the gardens, you’ll stop at Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, a sandstone bench hand-carved in 1810 for the governor’s wife so that she could look over Sydney Harbour. Next you'll drive to The Gap, a coastal cliff with stunning views overlooking Watson’s Bay. Snap some photos, then pay a visit to popular Bondi Beach. Afterward you'll return to central Sydney traveling through Paddington, the exclusive eastern suburbs, and Rushcutters Bay.