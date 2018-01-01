Sydney City Tour, Harbour Lunch Cruise, Blue Mountains 2-Day

Book your Sydney city tour and Sydney Harbour luncheon cruise for the date of your choice, then make your booking for the Blue Mountains day tour for the consecutive day or a date within seven days of your Sydney city tour. With this combination of top tours, you get to experience much more of Sydney and the Blue Mountains while enjoying great savings. Day One: Morning Sydney City Tour and Sydney Harbour Luncheon Cruise (6 hours)After pickup from your centrally located Sydney hotel, start your half-day Sydney city tour aboard a comfortable air-conditioned coach. Head to The Rocks for a short walking tour around the historic neighborhood where Sydney began. Then drive by the Sydney Opera House, Hyde Park, St Mary’s Cathedral, Royal Botanic Gardens, Darling Harbour, Kings Cross and much more while listening to commentary from your knowledgeable guide. Enjoy many photo ops, including a stop at Mrs Macquarie's Chair for superb views of Sydney Harbour and the skyline, before driving through the exclusive suburbs of Double Bay and Vaucluse en route to Bondi Beach, one of Australia's most famous beaches. Have 30 minutes at your leisure to stroll around Bondi Beach before returning to Sydney to meet your boat for the luncheon cruise. Board your catamaran for the relaxing 2-hour cruise, which includes a seafood buffet lunch with fresh local seafood, hot and cold dishes, desserts and fruit. From the catamaran's expansive decks, take in all the sights of Sydney Harbour, such as Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Opera House and Fort Denison while learning the history of Sydney Harbour and its present-day highlights. Your tour finishes when you disembark at Circular Quay or King St Wharf, Darling Harbour.Day Two: Blue Mountains Day Trip (10 hours)Start with morning pickup at your Sydney hotel for your day trip to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains National Park. Accompanied by an experienced guide, travel aboard a comfortable coach on a 1.5-hour drive to Leura for morning tea. Take the tree-lined Cliff Drive to arrive at Katoomba Scenic World and have time to ride on any of Scenic World’s three attractions (at own expense) or simply stroll along elevated walkways through lush rainforest. Next, purchase lunch at a restaurant that overlooks the Three Sisters rock formations and Jamison Valley, before heading to Echo Point for another view of these iconic sights.On your way back to Sydney, stop at Featherdale Wildlife Park where you can opt to hand-feed kangaroos, wallabies and emus then have your picture taken with a koala. Finish the day with a relaxing cruise down the Parramatta River to Sydney Harbour. Tour will conclude at either King Street Wharf in Darling Harbour or at Circular Quay.