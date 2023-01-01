Sydney Harbour National Park protects large swathes of bushland around the harbour shoreline, plus several harbour islands. In among the greenery you’ll find walking tracks, scenic lookouts, Aboriginal carvings, beaches and a handful of historic sites. The park incorporates South Head and Nielsen Park on the south side of the harbour, but most of the park is on the North Shore – including Bradleys Head, Middle Head, Dobroyd Head and North Head.