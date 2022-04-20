Traditionally Sydney's seedy red-light zone, the Cross has changed markedly in recent years. Lockout laws have killed the late-night bar life, and major building programs have accelerated gentrification in this so-close-to-the-city district. The area's blend of backpackers and quirky locals is still enticing though, and its leafy streets and good eateries make for surprisingly pleasant daytime meanders.

Adjoining the Cross, gracious, tree-lined Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay seem worlds away. Below by the water the old sailors' district of Woolloomooloo has glitzy wharf restaurants and a handful of characterful pubs.