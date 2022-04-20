Kings Cross & Potts Point

Traditionally Sydney's seedy red-light zone, the Cross has changed markedly in recent years. Lockout laws have killed the late-night bar life, and major building programs have accelerated gentrification in this so-close-to-the-city district. The area's blend of backpackers and quirky locals is still enticing though, and its leafy streets and good eateries make for surprisingly pleasant daytime meanders.

Adjoining the Cross, gracious, tree-lined Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay seem worlds away. Below by the water the old sailors' district of Woolloomooloo has glitzy wharf restaurants and a handful of characterful pubs.

Explore Kings Cross & Potts Point

  • Elizabeth Bay House

    Now dwarfed by 20th-century apartments, Colonial Secretary Alexander Macleay's elegant Greek Revival mansion was one of the finest houses in the colony…

  • W

    Woolloomooloo Wharf

    A former wool and cargo dock, this beautiful Edwardian wharf faced oblivion for decades before a 2½-year demolition-workers’ green ban on the site in the…

  • A

    Artspace

    Artspace is spacey: its eternal quest is to fill the void with vigorous, engaging Australian and international contemporary art. Things here are decidedly…

  • F

    Fitzroy Gardens

    It’s testimony to the ‘cleaning up’ of the Cross that this once-dodgy park is now a reasonably safe place to hang out (probably helped by the austere…

  • E

    Embarkation Park

    The top deck of a multistorey navy carpark doesn't sound like a great place to hang out, but this beautiful park is a hidden gem, offering a secluded…

  • C

    Coca-Cola Sign

    A Sydney landmark, this huge sign marks the entrance to Kings Cross. You're actually looking at the 2016 model: the previous one was replaced, then…

  • T

    The Cross Arts Projects

    This little commercial gallery stages interesting curated shows, including lots of Aboriginal art.

  • M

    McElhone Stairs

    These stone stairs were built in 1870 to connect spiffy Potts Point with the Woolloomooloo slums below. The steep steps run past an apartment block:…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kings Cross & Potts Point.

  • See

