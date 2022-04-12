The bohemian sweep of the Inner West is an array of suburbs crowded with great places to eat and drink. The quiet streets of Glebe and louder Newtown, grouped around the University of Sydney, are the best known of these tightly packed suburbs, but Enmore, Marrickville, Summer Hill, Petersham and more are all worth investigating. All the essential hang-outs for students – bookshops, cafes and pubs – are present in abundance, but the Inner West is a lifestyle choice for a whole swath of Sydney society.