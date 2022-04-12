Within the University of Sydney's quadrangle, this is a great under-the-radar attraction. Combining modern ideas with ancient artefacts, it's an…
Newtown & the Inner West
The bohemian sweep of the Inner West is an array of suburbs crowded with great places to eat and drink. The quiet streets of Glebe and louder Newtown, grouped around the University of Sydney, are the best known of these tightly packed suburbs, but Enmore, Marrickville, Summer Hill, Petersham and more are all worth investigating. All the essential hang-outs for students – bookshops, cafes and pubs – are present in abundance, but the Inner West is a lifestyle choice for a whole swath of Sydney society.
Explore Newtown & the Inner West
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Newtown & the Inner West.
See
Nicholson Museum
Within the University of Sydney's quadrangle, this is a great under-the-radar attraction. Combining modern ideas with ancient artefacts, it's an…
See
White Rabbit
In many ways Sydney's best contemporary-art gallery, White Rabbit is tucked away behind the Central Park development in Chippendale. It's the project of…
See
Carriageworks
Built between 1880 and 1889, this intriguing group of huge Victorian-era workshops was part of the Eveleigh Railyards. The rail workers chugged out in…
See
Powerhouse Museum
A short walk from Darling Harbour, this cavernous science and design museum whirs away inside the former power station for Sydney’s defunct, original tram…
See
University of Sydney
Australia’s oldest tertiary institution (1850) has around 50,000 students and boasts its own postcode. You don’t need a PhD to grab a free campus map and…
See
Central Park
Occupying the site of an old brewery, this major residential and shopping development is a striking sight. Most impressive is Jean Nouvel's award-winning,…
See
Chau Chak Wing Museum
This new museum at the University of Sydney is scheduled to open in mid-2020. It will combine the three former university museums and greatly expand the…
See
Sydney Park
Full of dog walkers, kite flyers and stragglers from last night’s party, 40-hectare Sydney Park is a great place to chill out. From the bald hilltop you…
See
Sze Yup Temple
This humble backstreet temple was opened in 1898 by immigrants from the Sze Yup area of China. It’s dedicated to 3rd-century folk hero Kwan Ti, whose…
