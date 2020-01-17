Northern Beaches

Wilder and more distant than Sydney's eastern strands, the Northern Beaches are a must-see, especially for surfers. Although you'll most likely approach them as a day trip, they're very much a part of the city, with the suburbs pushing right up to the water's edge. Some neighbourhoods are ritzier than others, but what they all have in common is a devotion to the beach.

Explore Northern Beaches

  • P

    Palm Beach

    Long, lovely Palm Beach is a crescent of bliss that's famous as the setting for cheesy TV soap Home and Away. The 1881 Barrenjoey Lighthouse punctuates…

  • B

    Barrenjoey Lighthouse

    This historic sandstone lighthouse (1881) sits at the northern tip of the Northern Beaches in an annexe of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park. You've got two…

  • A

    Avalon

    Caught in a sandy ’70s time warp, Avalon is the mythical Australian beach you always dreamed of but could never find. Challenging surf and sloping,…

  • N

    Narrabeen

    Immortalised by the Beach Boys in 'Surfin’ USA', long, spectacular Narrabeen is hard-core surf turf – get some experience before hitting the breaks. Not…

  • B

    Bilgola

    With its huge saltwater pool and tucked-away location between the better-known Newport and Avalon beaches, little Bilgola feels like a bit of a secret gem…

  • D

    Dee Why

    A no-fuss curve of family beach fronted by chunky apartments, some good cafes and ubiquitous surf shops. Grommets (young surfers) hit the waves and mums…

  • W

    Whale Beach

    Sleepy Whale Beach, 3km south of Palm Beach, is well worth seeking out – a paradisiacal slice of deep, orange-tinted sand backed by pines and flanked by…

  • C

    Collaroy

    Effectively the southern end of Narrabeen Beach, Collaroy generally has smaller waves, making it good for surfers learning their trade. There are cafes, a…

  • C

    Curl Curl

    Attracting a mix of family groups and experienced surfers, Curl Curl is a large, sloping beach with rocky saltwater pools at each end, a swampy lagoon and…

