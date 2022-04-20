Acclaimed local artist Brett Whiteley (1939–1992) lived fast and without restraint. Many of his multimillion-dollar paintings were created in this hard-to…
Surry Hills & Darlinghurst
Sydney's hippest and gayest neighbourhood is also home to its most interesting dining and bar scene. The plane trees and up-and-down of increasingly chic Surry Hills merge into the terraces of vibrant Darlinghurst. They are pleasant, leafy districts appealingly close to the centre.
Explore Surry Hills & Darlinghurst
- Brett Whiteley Studio
Acclaimed local artist Brett Whiteley (1939–1992) lived fast and without restraint. Many of his multimillion-dollar paintings were created in this hard-to…
- SSydney Jewish Museum
One of Sydney's best museums revolves around a detailed and expertly curated exhibition on the Holocaust, with sobering personal testimonies and moving…
- AAustralian Museum
Closed for renovation at the time of research, this wonderful institution plans to reopen in mid-2020. Australia's first museum was established just 40…
- AAPY Gallery
Owned and governed by Anangu elders of the APY Art Centre Collective, this gallery is a fantastic place to check out the cutting edge of contemporary…
- NNational Art School
Until 1912 these sandstone buildings were Darlinghurst Gaol: writer Henry Lawson was repeatedly incarcerated here for debt (he called the place …
- AAustralian Design Centre
The non-profit Australian Design Centre has a gallery, Object, that presents innovative exhibitions of new craft and design from Australia and overseas…
- AAustralian Centre for Photography
The nonprofit ACP exhibits photographic gems from renowned Sydney and international photographers. It’s particularly passionate about photomedia, video…
- GGreen Park
Once the residence of Alexander Green, hangman of Darlinghurst Gaol, Green Park is a cheery space during the day, but as the many syringe-disposal bins…
- RRainbow Crossing
Unveiled just in time to celebrate 2019's Mardi Gras, Sydney’s proud arching rainbow crossing is the result of a six-year global campaign to reinstate the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Surry Hills & Darlinghurst.
See
Brett Whiteley Studio
Acclaimed local artist Brett Whiteley (1939–1992) lived fast and without restraint. Many of his multimillion-dollar paintings were created in this hard-to…
See
Sydney Jewish Museum
One of Sydney's best museums revolves around a detailed and expertly curated exhibition on the Holocaust, with sobering personal testimonies and moving…
See
Australian Museum
Closed for renovation at the time of research, this wonderful institution plans to reopen in mid-2020. Australia's first museum was established just 40…
See
APY Gallery
Owned and governed by Anangu elders of the APY Art Centre Collective, this gallery is a fantastic place to check out the cutting edge of contemporary…
See
National Art School
Until 1912 these sandstone buildings were Darlinghurst Gaol: writer Henry Lawson was repeatedly incarcerated here for debt (he called the place …
See
Australian Design Centre
The non-profit Australian Design Centre has a gallery, Object, that presents innovative exhibitions of new craft and design from Australia and overseas…
See
Australian Centre for Photography
The nonprofit ACP exhibits photographic gems from renowned Sydney and international photographers. It’s particularly passionate about photomedia, video…
See
Green Park
Once the residence of Alexander Green, hangman of Darlinghurst Gaol, Green Park is a cheery space during the day, but as the many syringe-disposal bins…
See
Rainbow Crossing
Unveiled just in time to celebrate 2019's Mardi Gras, Sydney’s proud arching rainbow crossing is the result of a six-year global campaign to reinstate the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Surry Hills & Darlinghurst
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.