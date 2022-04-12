©ZambeziShark/Getty Images

Darling Harbour & Pyrmont

Unashamedly tourist-focused, Darling Harbour will do its best to tempt you to its shoreline bars and restaurants with fireworks displays and a sprinkling of glitz. The eastern side unfurls three strips of bars and restaurants at Cockle Bay, King Street Wharf and Barangaroo South. On its western flank, Pyrmont, though it appears to be sinking under the weight of its casino and motorway flyovers, still has a historic feel in parts, and strolling its harbourside wharves is a real pleasure.

Explore Darling Harbour & Pyrmont

  • Sydney Sea Life Aquarium

    As well as regular tanks, this impressive complex has large pools that you can walk through – safely enclosed in Perspex tunnels – as an intimidating…

  • Australian National Maritime Museum

    Beneath a soaring roof, the Maritime Museum sails through Australia’s inextricable relationship with the sea. Exhibitions range from Indigenous canoes to…

  • Sydney Fish Market

    This piscatorial precinct on Blackwattle Bay shifts around 15 million kilograms of seafood annually, and has retail outlets, restaurants, sushi and oyster…

  • Chinese Garden of Friendship

    Built according to Taoist principles, the Chinese Garden of Friendship is usually an oasis of tranquillity – although one increasingly dwarfed by…

  • W

    Wild Life Sydney Zoo

    Complementing its sister and neighbour, Sea Life, this surprisingly capacious complex houses an impressive collection of Australian native reptiles,…

  • Anzac Bridge

    Completed in 1996, Sydney’s other eye-catching bridge spans Johnstons Bay, connecting Pyrmont and Rozelle. It’s the longest cable bridge in Australia …

  • Star Casino

    The Star, Sydney's first casino complex, includes hotels, high-profile restaurants, bars, a nightclub, a good food court and a light rail station – plus…

  • M

    Madame Tussauds

    In this celebrity-obsessed age, it's hardly surprising that Madame Tussauds' hyperrealistic waxwork dummies are just as popular now as when the eponymous…

  • B

    Barangaroo South

    The latest product of Sydney's port redevelopment is this extension of the CBD's officeland. There are three rather lofty skyscrapers and pedestrian…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Darling Harbour & Pyrmont.

  • See

    Sydney Sea Life Aquarium

    As well as regular tanks, this impressive complex has large pools that you can walk through – safely enclosed in Perspex tunnels – as an intimidating…

  • See

    Australian National Maritime Museum

    Beneath a soaring roof, the Maritime Museum sails through Australia’s inextricable relationship with the sea. Exhibitions range from Indigenous canoes to…

  • See

    Sydney Fish Market

    This piscatorial precinct on Blackwattle Bay shifts around 15 million kilograms of seafood annually, and has retail outlets, restaurants, sushi and oyster…

  • See

    Chinese Garden of Friendship

    Built according to Taoist principles, the Chinese Garden of Friendship is usually an oasis of tranquillity – although one increasingly dwarfed by…

  • See

    Wild Life Sydney Zoo

    Complementing its sister and neighbour, Sea Life, this surprisingly capacious complex houses an impressive collection of Australian native reptiles,…

  • See

    Anzac Bridge

    Completed in 1996, Sydney’s other eye-catching bridge spans Johnstons Bay, connecting Pyrmont and Rozelle. It’s the longest cable bridge in Australia …

  • See

    Star Casino

    The Star, Sydney's first casino complex, includes hotels, high-profile restaurants, bars, a nightclub, a good food court and a light rail station – plus…

  • See

    Madame Tussauds

    In this celebrity-obsessed age, it's hardly surprising that Madame Tussauds' hyperrealistic waxwork dummies are just as popular now as when the eponymous…

  • See

    Barangaroo South

    The latest product of Sydney's port redevelopment is this extension of the CBD's officeland. There are three rather lofty skyscrapers and pedestrian…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Darling Harbour & Pyrmont

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.