While backpackers and shoestring travelers continue to explore the world with guidebooks in hand (or e-books on devices; it’s 2025, after all), there’s a luxurious realm of travel that never fails to fascinate. The new (third) season of The White Lotus, which is set at an opulent resort on the Thai island of Ko Samui, has escalated such curiosity globally.

I could have visited Thailand’s gorgeous islands, spending sublime days tracking down the best food, lounging on amazing beaches, hiking through forests and touring its temples, DIY-style and on a budget. But I wanted to know if I could unlock the elevated yet still authentically Thai vibe depicted in the show – only without the dark drama and, um, homicide. Ladies and gents, I am pleased to report that I did in fact find this mystique at some of the very resorts on Ko Samui and Phuket where the series was filmed.

The third season’s storyline may still be shrouded in mystery, but one thing’s for certain: the lovely lotus flowers, serene spas and ritzy resorts that grace our screens very much exist in real life. Here’s how I found them, and where.

The oh-so-cute Ko Samui Airport. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

Getting there: Ko Samui’s airport is owned by Bangkok Airlines, which operates most flights connecting the island with Thailand’s major cities, Phuket, Singapore, Hong Kong and other destinations. More airlines serve Phuket, with direct flights from across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. I stayed one night in Bangkok (after a business-class journey on Cathay Pacific Airways – getting into character, of course) before continuing on to Ko Samui.

If you’re traveling between multiple destinations in Thailand, book your domestic flights as soon as possible. The Ko Samui airport (one of the most adorable I’ve visited) is tiny and can accommodate only so many flights per day.

Where to stay: While the Four Seasons is the official resort partner of The White Lotus, another hotel brand played a large role in the show’s filming: Thai-born and -bred Anantara Hotels & Resorts. Anantara properties are known for their top-tier spas – which tracks with the reappearance this season of Belinda, the spa manager from the show’s Maui-set first season. Three resorts figure in this new Thailand season: Bophut Koh Samui, Lawana Koh Samui and Mai Khao Phuket Villas. I checked into all three to soak up the full White Lotus experience.

Getting around: Traveling in style means private hotel transfers can guide you to and from airports and on excursions beyond resort properties. Or download the Grab app, which is Thailand’s Uber equivalent. For full-on independence, rent a car or motorbike to take to the road yourself.

What to pack: Clothes so thin you can easily ball them up in your hand. Seriously, the humidity levels here don’t mess around. And neither does the sun – so pack plenty of SPF, a swimsuit and a hat (and don’t forget deodorant). If you plan to visit any temples, dress modestly, covering your legs and shoulders. Buy a bottle of mosquito repellent as soon as you arrive.

If you prefer to leave the planning to someone else, Anantara offers its own package to visit all three properties featured in the show. If you’d like to customize your trip or are simply curious about the vibes of each property, keep reading.

Perhaps the most crucial element of this itinerary is what I’ve left out: everything that comes in between. When you’re on vacation, soaking up sunshine while pool or oceanside is a given – and there’s no better relaxation than at a luxury beach resort.

The lotus pond at the Bophut property. Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort

First stop: Anantara Bophut Koh Samui

2 days

Vibes

From watching just the first episode, it’s clear that Bophut has all the elements The White Lotus’ producers were looking for. Flora is a key feature of the property, with most rooms sprawling around a long, rectangular lotus-dotted pond that’s lined with a canopy of palms, and paths leading guests to the pool area and beach. Monkey statues adorn the property, whose traditional Thai architecture features breezy, open windows, splashes of pastel hues and tall, dark wood ceilings.

My garden suite had its own porch and a spacious closet and bathroom area including – a true extravagance for this New Yorker – a large basin tub.

Eat

Thai food constantly surpassed my expectations on this trip (no surprise there) – but I sampled other delicious cuisines along the way (a surprise indeed). The best table at the Bophut property is on the porch of Guilty, a South American spot with a stunning view of the pool and beach. That view, tableside-prepared guacamole and hibachi BBQ pork belly were all I needed at the end of the day.

Also, let’s please take a moment to shout out a solid hotel breakfast buffet. Each resort offered both Thai and Western breakfast options, but perhaps nothing felt more luxurious than snacking on fresh native fruits and sipping bright juices and smoothies in February, knowing it was snowing back in New York.

Clockwise from top left: A spa room. The main driveway. The lobby. Wat Plai Laem. Credits: Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort (2), Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

See

A little set-jetting roundup for your leisure: viewers will recognize the resort’s main driveway, which also featured a security station that was built and then demoed by the show’s crew; the main lobby; and the library, which stood in as the hotel store in the show. Book an appointment at the spa, and you may be lucky enough (as I was) to get a lotus oil massage in one of the rooms Belinda is pictured in the season trailer.

Do

Yes, the characters in the show do leave the hotel property – and so should you. The resort arranged an excursion for me, including stops at two famous temples, Wat Plai Laem and Big Buddha Temple; Chaweng viewpoint, one of the most popular views on the island, overlooking the waves crashing on the rocks; and Elephant Kingdom, an ethical sanctuary where visitors can learn about local rescue efforts and feed rehabilitated elephants from a suspended platform.

Conveniently, the Bophut property is also located next to Ko Samui’s Fisherman’s Village, which puts on a night market a few times a week. Even more impressive is the twice-a-night fire show on the beach at Coco Tam’s, right next to the market – a spectacle I recognized from the White Lotus trailer.









A pool suite at the Lanawa property. Anantara Lanawa Koh Samui Resort

Next stop: Anantara Lawana Koh Samui

2 days

Vibes

The Lanawa property serves up pure relaxation with a heavy dose of that elusive privacy that one hopes for on a beach vacation. Its open-air lobby is backed by a small mountain (or large hill), at the top of which you’ll find a scenic bar and the resort’s most sought-after dining experience (more on that below). Paths lead to small “neighborhoods” of varying room types, from pool suites to entire villas.

In addition to parking myself by the resort’s glass-smooth infinity pool, I was glad to check into one of the pool suites, which featured a private walled pool, shaded lounge chairs and a wooden swing over the pool. (You’re never too old!)

Eat

Reach out to the resort in advance to book a dinner at Tree Tops. This top (literally) dining spot overlooks the entire property, all the way to the beach and neighboring Ko Mad Lang. I felt inspired to re-watch The Swiss Family Robinson while savoring the multicourse menu among the branches, aglow thanks to an army of lanterns. While the menu changes seasonally, my feast included rock-lobster saffron seafood soup, charcoal-grilled wagyu strip loin with pumpkin purée, and passionfruit-mango Bavarian cream.

Clockwise from top left: Cruising aboard Sea Gypsy. The Singing Bird Lounge. A sweet treat: passionfruit-mango Bavarian cream. Sunrise kayak session. Credits: Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (3), Anantara Lanawa Koh Samui Resort

See

If you can’t snag a reservation at Tree Tops or are in the mood for pre-dinner drinks, check out The Singing Bird Lounge. The open-air bar is a confirmed filming location in the series, and its views are nearly identical to those from the restaurant next door.

Do

Waking up early for the sunrise is mandatory at least one day when I’m on a beach trip. In this case, the morning sun created a magical backdrop while kayaking the short distance to Ko Mad Lang. If movement isn’t your thing at 6:30 in the morning, opt for a sound-bathing session overlooking the beach. Later in the day, Lanawa’s wooden yacht, Sea Gypsy – similar to the boat that transports White Lotus guests in the first episode – can take you past picturesque islands until the sun sets. Regardless of how you get out on the water, hopping on a boat will most likely be a priority on your Ko Samui itinerary.









The lotus lagoon at the Mai Khao property. Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Resort

Final stop: Anantara Mai Khao Phuket

3 days

Vibes

Though this season is set on Ko Samui, visitors to Phuket can discover a similar experience at Anantara Mai Kaho’s pool villas. Even the producers couldn’t resist filming at this resort on Thailand’s most-touristed island – and boy, does the property place bring the drama. Upon passing through a towering walled, lantern-lined entrance, I felt like I had entered a grand lagoon-side village. Wooden pathways over the lotus-dotted lagoon – which encompasses most of the resort – connect the lobby, main restaurant, shop and bar to the rest of the property. Down by the water, the pool and beach chairs are set back from the main public beach to keep it accessible to everyone.

The cherry on top is the rooms. More than rooms, actually: they’re deluxe private pool villas with towering ceilings, spacious dressing rooms and bathrooms, with outdoor poolside bathtubs accessed through a sliding door from the bathroom. Each morning, I walked a few steps to the sliding door in my bedroom and dipped my legs into the pool while listening to birdsong. If you can’t seem to break away to the rest of the resort, count on pool, bath, bed...repeat.

Eat

Stay on the lotus theme with cocktails at Bua Bar (bua means lotus in Thai) before dinner next door at Tiffin by La Sala, which offers both Indian and Thai menus. When you’re simply exhausted from sunning yourself by the pool, grab lunch and drinks at Sea Fire Salt. Sometimes, I just need to eat popcorn chicken and a Caesar salad by the pool, no matter which part of the world I'm in.

Clockwise from top left: Villa patio at Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Resort. The spa’s sound-bathing room. The lobby. The main driveway. Credits: Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Resort, Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (3)

See

Most of the filming at Mai Khao took place around its spa area, including the very dramatic opening scene in the glass-walled sound-bathing room and surrounding lagoon. (I won’t give anything else away about the plot, promise!) Scenes in Belinda’s room were shot in one of the resort’s villas. Additional scenes were shot in Phuket’s old town, about an hour's drive away.

Do

This place is like adult summer camp – in the best way. Walk the palm-lined paths (or hail a golf cart) to the wellness area, where you’ll find the resort’s garden, chicken coop, bunny enclosure, fitness center, tennis courts and workout classes like yoga and Thai boxing. You can also borrow bikes here to get around the property.

There’s no doubt about it: this adventure lies at the top of the dream trip category. I hope you’ve had fun indulging with me, but remember this: you can visit Thailand in a zillion different ways, and you’ll never have a bad time.

Ann Douglas traveled to Thailand on the invitation of Anantara Hotels & Resorts. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.