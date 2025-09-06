Ten years ago, I did Rabat a great injustice. I treated it as a stop en route to Chefchaouen. The Tour Hassan tower poked through the skyline and the Plage de Rabat provided a welcome breeze to the summer heat. More recently, I learned quite quickly that Rabat deserves much more time. A weekend – if not a few days longer, combined with a day in Casablanca to see the majestic Hassan II Mosque or the coastal city of Tangier – is an ideal amount of time.

Rabat, the capital of Morocco nestled on the Atlantic Coast, is much less talked about than Marrakesh and Essaouria, which often take the lead. Rabat, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, blends the old and new in wonderful tandem, with historical sites alongside modern additions in the skyline. All of this – as well as exciting restaurants, a thriving art scene and green spaces – makes Rabat one of the most underrated cities to visit in Morocco.

Advertisement

When to arrive: Arrive on Friday morning and make the most of the weekend. Friday is a holy day in Morocco (like the rest of North Africa and the Middle East), so places may have alternative opening hours. Fridays allow for locals to enjoy rest and relaxation time together.

How to get from the airport: If you’re in Rabat for the weekend, you will likely land in Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, which is around one hour and 15 minutes away by taxi. Alternatively, hop aboard the train from Casablanca’s airport terminal to the center of Rabat. The ONCF website has timetables.

Getting around town: The best way to explore Rabat is on foot. While exploring the city, you will spot blue petit taxis (small taxis) zipping around the city. These are used for longer journeys. Rabat is home to two train stations: Rabat Ville station is connected to the airport, and Rabat Agdal station is where you can take the Al Boraq (high-speed train) to Tangier in two hours.

Where to stay: Fairmont La Marina Rabat-Salé offers stunning views of the skyline and Bou Regreg River. Alternatively, Riad Dar Rabiaa is a pretty little riad located in the medina.

What to pack: Loose clothing and long sleeves and trousers are best for exploring Rabat, and Morocco in general, particularly if entering more traditional areas. If you are traveling during the summer months, bring plenty of sunscreen and mosquito repellent. Rehydration sachets are a plus too.

Kasbah des Oudaias, a 12-century citadel. Apostolis Giontzis/Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning

Enjoy a relaxed breakfast at your hotel and have a bowl of bissara, a fava bean soup with garlic and cumin that is served with olive oil. This is my favorite Moroccan dish. It’s a staple of the Moroccan capital and is often served for breakfast around the country. It’s filling and will last you until lunch time. After, take a morning stroll around the Andalusian Gardens, a lovely way to start your day among fragrant lavender, orange trees and bougainvillaea. You’ll also find the National Museum of Jewelry & Adornment here. Sip on a mint tea at Café des Oudayas and take in views of the river.

How to spend the day

Continue your tour of the area in the Kasbah des Oudaias. Set on a clifftop, the 12th-century citadel rewards travelers with impressive views which spread out across the Atlantic Ocean and the River Bou Regreg. Admire the blue and white painted houses and venture in and out of vibrant alleys.

Advertisement

For another hilltop view, visit Chellah, an archaeological site and UNESCO World Heritage Site. It was controlled by the Phoenicians, and from around 40 CE the Romans took over. Here you can find Roman ruins, mosaics, a minaret, mosque, Latin inscriptions and much more. There is a restaurant here too, Ciconia, with sprawling views of the city. This is also where the Jazz au Chellah music festival takes place.

Next head to the Tour Hassan. Standing at 44m, the landmark was supposed to be part of one of the world's tallest mosques. In 1755, an earthquake destroyed the mosque. You can see the jagged stone pillars that remain.

Nearby you will find the Mausoleum of Mohammed V which is the resting place of the Moroccan sultan Mohammed V and his two sons. The mausoleum is an impressive showcase of architecture, and the colors are stunning. Inside you will find zellige, tile work and marble surfaces. Look up to the ceiling and you’ll see hand-carved cedarwood decorated with gold leaf. Visitors will need to be in modest dress to go inside, so cover arms and legs.

Dinner

Head to Dar Chrifa for an outstanding dinner. The restaurant offers various menus: meat, chicken, fish and vegetarian. Tuck into the Moroccan classic of fluffy couscous with seven vegetables or enjoy melt in the mouth Moroccan tanjia with veal shank and finish off with jawhara, a paper-thin pastry with orange blossom cream and almonds. You won’t be disappointed.

After dark

Depending on when you’re in Rabat, you may be in the city during of its music festivals. One of the best times to visit is in June, when the Festival Mawazine occurs. The mostly free festival attracts local artists (in 2025, Hajib performed) and international performers (Lost Frequencies headlined one night in 2025) and lasts nine days on seven stages. Another highlight is Jazz au Chellah, which showcases a blend of sounds from European and Moroccan musicians. Visa for Music takes place in November and features hundreds of artists. And Été des Oudayas is in July, and Rab’Africa Festival is in August.

Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. imagoDens/Shutterstock

Day 2

Morning

Have a breakfast of mint tea and flaky msemen, flaky flatbread fried in oil, doused in honey, for a leisurely start to the day in your hotel. Head to the beach early to avoid the late morning heat. The Plage de Rabat is the main beach in the city. If you’re looking for some waterside action, you can enjoy surfing, bodyboarding, sailing and sea-kayaking. Head to Club Nautique de la Plage de Rabat for rental gear.

How to spend the day

Immerse yourself in Rabat’s thriving art scene with plenty of galleries for you to peruse. Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art opened in 2014. Around 500 paintings are here, and there is a permanent display of Moroccan art from the 1950s to the present day. Temporary exhibits are also showcased in the museum. After, head to the Villa des Arts museum, less than a 10-minute walk away. Set in an art deco villa, the landmark focuses on Moroccan artists and hosts various cultural events such as poetry readings and film screenings. Make some time to visit the villa’s garden, which has numerous sculptures. There is a garden cafe too. If you’re more interested in photography, the Musée National de la Photographie is home to works from contemporary Moroccan artists. The street art festival Jidar takes place every May, where artists add colorful murals to the city.

Dinner

For a flashy meal, head to Verdello at the Four Seasons Hotel. The establishment serves quality Italian fine dining meals. Start with a cheese platter to share and then enjoy the likes of grilled lamb chops, confit black olives, buffalo mozzarella and arrabiata sauce or braised cuttle fish, sweet peas ragout, black ink drizzle and tomato confit. Vegetarian and vegan options are available.

After dark

Enjoy a drink at the Le Deck bar on top of the Fairmont. Look out to 360-degree panoramic views all the way from the Kasbah des Oudaias to the Tour Mohammed VI. DJs also play music here.

Théâtre Royal de Rabat and the Tour Mohammed VI skyscraper. Said Mrigua/Shutterstock

Day 3

Morning

Start your day with khlii, a Moroccan specialty of strips of dried meat preserved in fat (somewhat similar in texture to jerky), with eggs served in a tagine and a nus-nus coffee: half coffee, half milk.

How to spend the day

This area of Morocco is big on stunning architecture. Around a 20-minute drive away, you will find Rabat’s sister city Salé, where there are interesting designs popping up. While these locations aren’t open to the public yet, you can still appreciate their beauty from afar. Designed by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, Théâtre Royal de Rabat is a blistering white futuristic structure, its grand lines and shape looking like something from outer space. It will feature an 1800-seat theater and a 7000-person amphitheater and a performance space. The Tour Mohammed VI skyscraper pierces the sky at 250m high, and when it's finished it will be the third-tallest structure in Africa. Inside there will be a luxury hotel and apartments and a viewing terrace.

After, head back to Rabat and think about souvenir shopping before you head home. In the medina, wander through Souq Es Sebbat which is known for its jewelry and also sells shoes and other leather goods. The Grande Mosquée de Rabat Medina is close by and is off limits to non-Muslims, but you can admire its 33m-high minaret from the outside. Rbati carpets (which are crafted using high-warp looms) have been made in Rabat since the 18th century and can be found in the medina.

Dinner

Dinarjat has been around since the 1990s. Situated in the ancient medina, the restaurant itself is a work of art. Look up to shaped arches and admire the yellow, blue and green tiles. Order the chicken tagine with green olives and preserved lemons for something sharp and salty.

After dark

Your first thought on vacation may not be a cinema visit, but the Cinéma Renaissance has become an institution in Rabat with art deco cinemas making a revival around the country. This particular cinema hosts movie premieres and festivals. There is a cafe on site and live music as well.

Zara Sekhavati traveled to Morocco with the support of FINN Partners and Visit Morocco. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.