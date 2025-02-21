Glinting with glass, steel and concrete skyscrapers, Frankfurt (technically Frankfurt am Main) is unlike any other German city. At its heart, Frankfurt is an unexpectedly traditional and charming city, with half-timbered buildings huddled in its quaint medieval Altstadt (Old Town), cozy apfelwein (apple wine) taverns serving hearty regional food, village-like neighborhoods filled with outdoor cafes, boutiques and street art, and beautiful parks, gardens and riverside paths.

The city’s cache of museums is second in Germany only to Berlin’s, and its nightlife and entertainment scenes are bolstered by a spirited student population. And, Frankfurt is compact and easy to navigate.

To truly get a feel for the city, take in as many of these top things to do in Frankfurt – on foot – as you can.

1. See Frankfurt from the highest vantage point at the Main Tower

A visit to the Main Tower in Frankfurt offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city and beyond. The Main Tower is a 56-story, 200m (656ft)-high skyscraper in the Innenstadt district, named after the Main. From the observation deck, you can see the impressive skyline, the winding River Main, and the surrounding hills, providing a unique perspective of Frankfurt’s blend of both modern and historical sights. Start your trip and get your bearings, and experience the beauty of Frankfurt from above.

2. Visit the Frankfurter Goethe-Haus

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749–1832) is widely recognized as the most important writer of German literature. Frankfurter Goethe-Haus, the birthplace of Goethe, was completely rebuilt after WWII (only the cellar survived Allied bombing) and is furnished in the haute-bourgeois style of his time, based on an inventory taken when Goethe’s family sold the property.

The Goethe-Museum (included in admission) displays seminal paintings from Goethe’s era. Sections of the exhibit are interactive, with banquettes for visitors to sit and contemplate projected films about his life and work on the walls. On the 3rd floor is a short history of the home and everyone who lived there.Planning tip: Guided tours of the Goethe-Museum are available upon request.

3. And then, the Deutsches Romantik-Museum (German Romanticism Museum)

The Deutsches Romantik-Museum is the very first of its kind in the world, deep-diving into the art and ethos of this unique Romantic movement. When visiting, don’t miss the Caspar David Friedrich paintings in the Romantic Painting Cabinet, the captivating miniatures gallery on the first floor, or the immersive interactive audio chamber where you can experience the emotional depth of Romantic art. Other highlights include the iconic Stairway to Heaven staircase and the stunning third-floor view of the Frankfurt skyline.

Planning tip: Prepare to spend a full day here if you can. Also, the museum is designed to be in dialogue with the Frankfurter Goethe-Haus next door.

Frankfurt Cathedral, the Imperial Cathedral of Saint Bartholomew interior. Altrendo Images/Shutterstock

4. Climb the Kaiserdom tower for the best views of Frankfurt

The red-sandstone Imperial Cathedral of Saint Bartholomew, more commonly known as Kaiserdom or Frankfurt Cathedral, is in the heart of the Altstadt. An unmatched view of the city is your reward if you climb the 328 steps up the Gothic tower to the viewing platform at an impressive 66m (216ft). Sweeping views of Frankfurt’s attractions stretch in front of you, including the Altstadt, the Museum Embankment, St Paul’s Church, the Romer, Old St Nicholas’ Church and the city’s skyline along the Main River.

Planning tip: Nearby, you can visit the Dommuseum to see some of the church’s art, or Schirn Kunsthalle Frankfurt, renowned for its modern and contemporary art.

5. Shop for everything at Kleinmarkthalle

Stalls inside the traditional Kleinmarkthalle market hall sell everything from roasted nuts, pretzels, loose-leaf teas, cakes and chocolates to fruit, vegetables and fish. It’s unmissable for picnickers or self-caterers, or anyone wanting to experience Frankfurt life and traditional German foods. There’s also a popular espresso bar (good luck on a Saturday morning) and the upper-level wine bar opens to a terrace.

Detour: Nearby, high atop the Galeria Kaufhof department store, Leonhard’s, an upmarket food court with an outdoor terrace serves everything from coffee and baked goods to freshly prepared fish and meat dishes.

6. Relax on a cruise down the River Main

The River Main separates Frankfurt, on the northern bank, and Sachsenhausen, on the southern. On either side of the river the city has many charms and you can enjoy them while bobbing down the river on a boat. Sightseeing cruises leave hourly, and half-day, full-day and multi-day options are available, as well as evening cruises to catch the city’s glittering skyline against the night sky.

Multi-day river cruises often begin in Frankfurt and float onwards to Mainz where the river meets the Rhine. At the Rhine-Main junction, you can continue through the spectacular Rhine Valley.

Traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt. Volker Vornehm/Shutterstock

7. Embrace the holiday spirit at Römerburg Christmas Market

The beloved Römerburg Christmas Market, in Frankfurt’s old central square, dazzles from November 25th to December 22nd with decorated stalls, traditional German gifts and foods, and a tall, towering Christmas tree. While you enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights and festivities, try the Bethmännchen (a sweet marzipan pastry) or a cup of hot apple wine, a Frankfurt classic. Snag a Quetschemännchen as a souvenir, small figures of men and women made from dried plums and nuts, held together with wire, or one of the market's annual mugs.

Detour: If you need to take a break from the Christmas market, take refuge in the nearby 13th-century Alte Nikolaikirche (Old St Nicholas Church), one of the few Altstadt structures to survive WWII almost intact. The church is almost soundproof, so stepping from the din of the market into the small candlelit church might feel like a holy experience in itself.

The church is known for its intricate system of bells that are most likely the ones you hear most often marking the time. Hearing the bells chiming from the square after a day of shopping at the Römerburg Christmas Market is a signature Frankfurt experience to be remembered.

8. Dive into nature at the PalmenGarten

A botanical garden with roots dating to 1871, PalmenGarten covers some 49 acres, including meadows, ponds, creatively designed gardens and special exhibitions, and has about 13,000 plant species. Have some fun in the Flower & Butterfly House before exploring the playgrounds, a pond with easy-to-row boats, a gorgeous rose garden that begins blooming in late spring, and a mystical bamboo grove. The gardens also host varying music acts during the spring, summer and autumn months.

Planning tip: Consider booking a guided tour from the Green School.

Alte Oper Frankfurt. Sanga Park/Shutterstock

9. Enjoy an opera performance at Alter Oper Frankfurt

The Alter Oper Frankfurt is simply gorgeous, with dramatic lighting at night and a beautiful fountain. Today, performances range from classical music and jazz to musicals, and there’s a heavy focus on engaging young people with tailor-made programs. Guided tours of this historic building are available, but it is well worth seeing a performance inside the opera house itself.

Tickets can be purchased online months in advance, with many performances selling out quickly. The on-site restaurant and cocktail bar offer a luxurious atmosphere, featuring a balcony with a charming view, perfect for a drink before or after the show. During the day, or if you’re not attending a performance, the opera house is a lovely spot for coffee.

10. Experience the local cafe culture

Frankfurt offers many opportunities to experience its vibrant cafe culture. Holy Cross Brewing Society should be top of your list. Roots Café stands out for its cool, intellectual ambiance and thoughtful seating, alongside superb coffee. Brühmarkt, a roastery with a focus on sustainability, encourages bringing your own reusable cup to reduce waste while serving delicious coffee. Moka Roasters roasts their own beans and serves exceptional drinks, with their beans making a great souvenir. Wacker’s Kaffee Geschäft is a local favorite, perfect for grabbing a coffee before or after a visit to the Kleinmarkthalle.

11. See fascinating fossils at Grube Messel (Messel Pit)

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Grube Messel is a one-time coal and oil shale quarry 28km (18 miles) south of Frankfurt am Main and is renowned for its superbly preserved animal and plant remains from the Eocene era (some 47 million years ago). Early horses found here illustrate the evolutionary path towards the modern beast. A picturesque half-timbered house 3.2km (2 miles) south of the visitor center houses a fossil-filled museum.

Planning tip: You can visit the pit with a German-speaking guide or pre-arrange an English-speaking tour for an extra €19 (US$20) per group.

12. Uncover the art treasures of the Museumsufer (Museum Embankment)

Frankfurt’s Museumsufer, or Museum Embankment, is a collection of world-renowned museums on the banks of the river Main, making it easy to view the gorgeous artwork of many different collections. The center of the Museumsufer is the Städel Museum, which houses 700 years of art under one roof. This world-renowned art gallery has an outstanding collection of European art from masters like Rembrandt, Rubens and Cézanne.

In addition to the Städel Museum, the Museumsufer includes the Museum für Angewandte Kunst, which showcases contemporary design, fashion and decorative arts, including furniture, textiles, metalwork, glass, and ceramics; Deutches Architekturmuseum with its extensive collection of architecture and building design; the Museum Judengasse which documents Jewish life in 15th- to 18th-century, with a memorial to the 11,000 Frankfurt Jews killed during the Holocaust; Deutsches Filmmuseum exploring the history of filmmaking and cinema; and Liebighaus displays an impressive array of ancient and Renaissance art.

People drinking outside a bar near the Iron Bridge. RossHelen/Shutterstock

13. Indulge in a local drink at an apfelwein tavern

If you truly want to step into Frankfurt’s culture, you’ll need to drink apfelwein (apple wine) at a true apfelwein tavern. The region around Frankfurt is famous for its high-quality fruit, which is perfect for fermentation into this tart and tangy drink – think of it as Frankfurt’s take on traditional cider, but with a more sour kick and less sweetness. The Sachsenhausen district is the go-to place to try this iconic beverage, including top spots like Adolf Wagner, Apfelwein Solzer, and Zum Gemalten Haus.

Planning tip: Locals often refer to apfelwein as Ebbelwoi or Schobbe, so don’t be surprised if you hear those terms when ordering!

14. Explore the Stadtwald (Frankfurt City Forest)

Located in the southern part of the city, the Stadtwald, or Frankfurt City Forest, is one of the three largest areas of the Frankfurt Green Belt, an expansive network of green spaces within the city of Frankfurt, important for the quality of life. The Stadtwald covers about 12,000 acres of land and is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including numerous bird, mammal, and insect species, along with a wide range of plants.

The forest offers an expansive network of paths perfect for exploring nature. Activities include forest bathing, running, horseback riding, and more. Families can also enjoy several forest play parks. Be sure to stop by the StadtWaldHaus to learn about the forest, and visit the forest shop, where you can find wild boar and deer meat, along with sausages.

The Fountain of Justice in Römerburg Square. travelview/Shutterstock

15. Stroll through the Old Town

The Altstadt, or Old Town, is a storybook-like example of a German city with historic charm. Within this area of the city, you’ll find the Paulskirche, a historical church with incredible architecture. Then take a wander by the half-timbered houses lining the Ostzeile and stop by the Fountain of Justice in Römerburg Square. When you’re done exploring by foot, stop by Römer Bembel for an apfelwein and the cozy atmosphere. As you stroll, you’ll see many Renaissance frescoes, cobblestone streets, and half-timbered buildings.

16. Take a day trip to Wiesbaden

Located 39km (24 miles) west of Frankfurt, across the Rhine from Mainz, Wiesbaden is one of Europe’s oldest spa towns, with hot springs still flowing today. Visitors can relax and rejuvenate at the renowned Wiesbaden Thermal Baths or indulge in wellness treatments at one of the city’s spas, like the Kaiser-Friedrich-Therme, housed in a grand 19th-century building.One of Wiesbaden’s most romantic landmarks is the Nerobergbahn, a charming funicular railway from 1888 that takes visitors up the side of the city’s 245m (803ft)-high Neroberg hill. At the hill’s very top you can find the lovely Monopteros, a temple built in 1851, and the city’s best and most spectacular viewpoint.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Germany guidebook published in May 2024.