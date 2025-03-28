From the soaring waterfalls of the Road to Hana to the pink-blue sunrises of Haleakalā to the golden shores of the coast, Maui is a place of astonishing beauty. The island's two million-plus annual visitors agree, and at some hot spots you may feel like you're bumping elbows with most of them. But it’s not just your comfort at risk. Loving and protecting the land is a long-held tradition in Maui. Known as aloha ‘āina, this deep-rooted sense of stewardship is common among many Native Hawaiians.

Even as a first-time visitor, you can avoid the hordes and embrace this spirit of care. When planning, consider booking your trip during the quieter months of September, October, May and June. As for specific destinations, follow our tips below. Each attraction is rated by popularity, with 5 indicating heavy crowds and 1 for spots that see minimal visitors.

Pineapples at a roadside stand in Maui that runs on the honor system. mikeledray/Shutterstock

Drive the Road to Hana

Popularity rating: 5

The Road to Hana is 64 miles of untamed beauty: waterfalls, swimming holes and brilliant blue seas. Great beauty draws great crowds, however, and traffic on this two-lane road can test your patience and aggravate locals. Our advice? Spend the night in Hana and begin your journey at the end of the highway. You’ll kick off by exploring Wai‘anapanapa State Park (more below) and Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden, two charismatic spots that are typically rushed or even skipped, thanks to their end-of-the-drive location. By starting in Hana, you’ll also reach many of the popular waterfalls and trails before the regular day-trippers, who usually set off near Haʻiku.

If an overnight stay in Hana won’t fit your schedule, begin the traditional Road to Hana drive soon after sunrise. This should keep you ahead of the Jeep-driving masses. To avoid driving altogether and reduce the number of cars on the roadway, book on a shuttle with Valley Isle Excursions. This tour company caps its group size at a dozen.

Make it happen: Beeline (or zigzag) to Hana in the midafternoon. Soak up the beauty but do not stop. Just note the waterfalls and pull offs that look the most fun – you will be back tomorrow. And remember, traffic should be relatively light because most drivers will be on their way back to their hotels. Fill your gas tank in Paʻia or Haʻiku. You won’t see another gas station until Hana.

Cinder cones in the crater at Haleakalā National Park. David Shao/Shutterstock

Watch the sunrise at Haleakalā National Park

Popularity rating: 5

Talk about a glow up. The predawn light show that illuminates the 10,023ft summit of Haleakalā and the volcano's crater borders on otherworldly. To manage crowds, the national park admits only 150 cars between 3am and 7am. Reservations are required.

There are four crater overlooks where you can watch the sunrise. The two smallest, Leleiwi and Kalahaku, are below the summit, but they offer the most solitude. Puʻuʻulaʻula Overlook, which sits on the red cinder pinnacle of the volcano, is the busiest. For many, the communal predawn vibe is part of the magic, and the views are unparalleled. For a good perch on the summit and the full panoply of colors, arrive at least one hour before sunrise. For a bit more room, try the crater trail near the visitor center just below Puʻuʻulaʻula.

And introverts and misanthropes, pay attention: the summit area empties out immediately after sunrise. If you can grimace through all the communal joy for 45 minutes, you can then hike on the starkly gorgeous Keonehe‘ehe‘e (Sliding Sands) trail into the lunarlike crater practically by yourself.

Make it happen: Secure your sunrise reservation ($1 per vehicle) up to 60 days in advance at recreation.gov. A few tickets are also released 48 hours ahead of time. Park admission is $30 per vehicle. The park does not accept cash, so it’s debit and credit cards only. Bring a headlamp or flashlight to light your way, and dress warmly. Note that the summit may be a two-hour drive from your hotel.

Hang out on the Kaʻanapali beaches

Popularity rating: 4

Home to swanky resorts, top-of-the line restaurants and miles of sun-kissed sand, Kaʻanapali is the glossy centerpiece of West Maui. The Kaʻanapali Beach Walk, a mile-long paved pedestrian path, thrums with humanity all day long. But don’t let this crowded walkway deter you from a beach day. If you avoid the sand in front of the shops and restaurants at Whalers Village, you’ll find plenty of space to drop your towel, particularly between the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and Outrigger Kaʻanapali Beach Resort. You can also walk or drive 1 mile north to Kahekili Beach Park. It’s popular too but a bit less of a tourist scene.

Make it happen: Pursuant to decades-old development deals, many resorts in Kaʻanapali are required to provide a certain number of free public parking spaces. Keep an eye out for the small public parking signs. The free trolley stops at the major resorts and at Whalers Village, which has a parking garage.

Have a delicious meal with a view

Popularity rating: 4

Savvy restaurants cluster in resort areas in Wailea, Kaʻanapali and Kapalua. These oceanfront spots are known for their chef-driven menus and perpetually busy dining rooms. But if you're on the island for a week, you’ll likely want to escape these buzzy places on occasion. Takeout joints, food trucks and mom-and-pop restaurants are ready to oblige. They won’t be as glamorous, and they will be busy, but the best serve up food just as tasty as their flashier counterparts. Many are an easy drive from the resorts. These spots may not have grand views, but takeout orders come with utensils, and you’ll find picnic tables at nearby beaches.

Make it happen: In South Maui, make your way to the Kinaʻole Grill food truck in Kihei, which serves hearty seafood lunches near Kamaʻole Beach Park I and its picnic tables. Another good food truck is Geste Shrimp in Wailuku. Delicious poke bowls are available at Tamura's Fine Wine & Liquors in Kihei and Tamura’s Market in Wailuku. Kaohu Store in Wailuku is recommended for takeout poke as well. For a restaurant meal to go, try diner-style Tasty Crust or dry-noodle powerhouse Sam Sato’s, both in Wailuku.

Honokalani Beach at Wai‘anapanapa State Park. Cezary Stanislawski/Shutterstock

Wonder at the Wai‘anapanapa State Park

Popularity rating: 3

This oceanfront park near Hana may be remote, but it holds a wild treasure: Paʻiola Beach, the prettiest black sand beach on Maui. Carpeted with smooth lava stones, the beach is the bustling heart of the park. For solitude, follow the Piʻilani Trail southwest from the beach toward Hana. This lovely coastal walk traces the ancient King’s Trail, a footpath that once circled the island. You’ll pass steep cliffs, black lava, sea stacks and a natural arch on the 3-mile path. Stepping stones on the trail date from the time of Piʻilani, who ruled in the 1300s.

Make it happen: Park admission requires a reservation, which can be made up to 30 days in advance. Admission is $5 per person, and parking is $10. The park is about 45 miles from Paʻia via the Road to Hana.

Hike the Waiheʻe Ridge Trail

Popularity rating: 3

The gorgeous Waiheʻe Ridge Trail climbs 2.5 miles through a thick tropical canopy to the summit of Lanilili Peak, passing guava and eucalyptus trees and a view of Makamakauʻole Falls along the way. The trailhead parking lot has been improved over the years to better accommodate crowds, but it still fills up. The trailhead is an hour drive from Kaʻanapali and a 45-minute drive from Kihei, which means most people get here midmorning – even though they thought they were leaving their hotels early. Don’t do that. Plan to arrive before 8am. This start time will also keep you ahead of the view-blocking clouds that often appear later in the day.

Make it happen: Map out the drive the night before. The trailhead is not hard to find, but you do have to navigate twisty roads. You’ll also want to be ready for the sharp turn from Kahekili Hwy onto the 1-mile road to the trailhead. Gates are open 7am to 7pm, and parking is free.

Eagle rays in clear waters in Maui. Sean Atkins/Shutterstock

Snorkel in South Maui

Popularity rating: 3

Top snorkeling spots in South Maui include Mokapu and Ulua beaches in Wailea and Maluʻaka Beach in Makena. Snorkeling is best in the early morning, when waters are clear and winds are calm. Due to this tight window of time, snorkelers converge on these beaches soon after sunrise. For your own patch of fish-filled ocean, join a kayak tour from Makena Bay. You will paddle with your guide to a quiet reef where tropical fish and green sea turtles, known as honu, are abundant. In winter, a humpback whale might breach nearby.

Make it happen: For a kayaking-snorkeling tour in Makena Bay check out Aloha Kayaks and Hawaiian Paddle Sports. Be ready to launch at 7am. Prices range from $109 to $135 per person.

Freshly harvested pineapples. Victor Arguello/Shutterstock

Enjoy fresh tropical fruit

Popularity rating: 2

Mangos, papayas and pineapples brighten breakfast buffets at resorts across the island. But let’s be honest, navigating a buffet can be less than delightful: strangers scouring the fruit for bruises, sniffly children coughing on the pineapple slices and stray birds dive-bombing your patio table. One easy alternative for enjoying your avocado in peace is buying it straight from a farmer. Farmers markets are scattered across the island, and a handful of farms offer tours of their orchards.

Make it happen: Thanks to fertile volcanic soils, much of the island’s produce is grown in the Upcountry. The beloved Upcountry Farmers Market in Pukalani is held Saturdays from 7am until 11am. Another good option is the Kula Country Farms stand (9am to 4pm, Mondays through Saturdays) on Kula Hwy. Tours of Oʻo Farm are followed by a farm-sourced lunch. You’ll bite into produce plucked from the vine on a bouncy drive through the orchards at Ono Organic Farms in Hana.

Head into a forest reserve

Popularity rating: 1

Conifers and redwoods soar skyward in Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area in the Kula Forest Reserve, where mists dance through the trees and an eerie stillness evokes thoughts of the netherworld. Found at 6400ft on the upper slopes of Haleakalā above Kula, this heavily wooded park is well suited for hikers who want to immerse in natural beauty far, far from tourist crowds. If you don’t have time to drive to Kula, try the roughly 6-mile Kahakapao Loop Trail in the equally eerie Makawao Forest Reserve. Mountain bikers and dog walkers are frequent visitors here, but it remains low key.

Make it happen: The serpentine drive to Polipoli Spring climbs Waipoli Rd, passing green slopes and panoramic ocean vistas for 6 paved miles. If you have a low-riding 2WD rental, park near the end of the paved section and hike the Boundary Trail. If you have 4WD, continue on the unpaved road to the recreation area. Alternatively, the Kahakapao Loop Trail is about 3.5 miles southeast of Makawao.